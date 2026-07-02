Donald Trump‘s 2025 financial disclosure shows he earned more than $2.4 billion last year, that’s nearly four times the $622 million his businesses reported in 2024, the year before he returned to office, as reported by New York Times.

Crypto ventures alone accounted for roughly $1.4 billion of that, according to the 927-page filing released Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics.

The most glaring takeaway is the $TRUMP meme coin, which generated $635 million in royalties for Celebration Coins, the entity tied to the coin launched days before his inauguration.

But the more consequential figure is the one behind World Liberty Financial, where over $500 million in revenue was generated from the crypto platform co-founded by Trump’s sons and the children of special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Why World Liberty is the sharper conflict-of-interest story

Unlike the meme coin, World Liberty was built with a fee structure that guaranteed the Trump family profit regardless of the token’s performance – 75% of each $WLFI sale went to a Trump business entity after expenses, meaning the family earned money even as buyers absorbed losses.

It’s also the venture with a direct foreign-government tie. Days before the inauguration, an investment firm linked to the UAE government bought a 49% stake in World Liberty.

Months later, the Trump administration approved chip export decisions benefiting UAE-linked buyers, over the objections of some national security officials, and despite similar approvals (like the Nvidia H200 sale to China) drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers on national security grounds.

That sequence, foreign government buys equity in the president’s business, favourable US policy follows, is a materially different question than “did he make money from a coin bearing his name.” It’s the one thread here that resembles a textbook conflict-of-interest case rather than a large but diffuse windfall.

Trump’s other conflicts of interest

Trump’s investment disclosures also show stakes worth between $5 million and $25 million each in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla. There are companies his administration regulates directly, including the chip-export decisions above.

Real estate remains his largest non-crypto income source: Doral brought in $121.8 million, Mar-a-Lago $77.4 million (up from $50.1 million in 2024), and his two Scotland courses a combined $40.3 million. Together, eight golf and resort properties generated close to $330 million in 2025.

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Asked about the overall windfall, Trump told reporters he doesn’t manage his own investments: “We have funds that run my money… I have many people… You put your money in, and that’s it, I don’t talk to them.”

That explanation may cover his stock portfolio, but it doesn’t address World Liberty or the meme coin, both of which are Trump family-run businesses, not passive holdings in a blind account.

The White House has denied any conflict of interest. Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said neither the president nor his family have engaged in such conflicts and characterized the criticism as a recurring political narrative from Democrats and the media.