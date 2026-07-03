The US is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its independence with events taking place across the country. Organisers have planned what they say will be the largest fireworks display ever, along with concerts, state fairs, sporting events and ceremonies. President Donald Trump has described this year’s celebrations as “unbelievable.” He has earlier said, “I am thrilled to declare that America is back.”

How much is being spent?

Congress has allocated $150 million in federal funding for the 250th anniversary celebrations. According to the Associated Press, America250, the official commission created by Congress to organise non-partisan events, has so far received $25 million from those funds and is still raising private donations.

Federal records show that the Department of the Interior has directed more than $68 million through the National Park Foundation to support events organised by Freedom 250, a public-private initiative launched by Trump.

The funding is being used for nationwide state fair, military flyovers, the opening of a presidential library and the massive July 4 fireworks display.

Two organisations, two approaches

America250 was established by Congress a decade ago to organise non-partisan events for the country’s 250th birthday. Freedom 250, on the other hand, is a separate public-private partnership created by Trump. The group is backed by a task force chaired by the president and is organising several of this year’s biggest events.

Trump has attended multiple America250 events and will deliver remarks at the National Mall on July 4 despite a severe heatwave. On July 3, he will travel to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, where fireworks will return for the first time in six years.

Critics accuse Trump of politicising the celebrations

Some critics say this year’s anniversary has become too political. Robert Weissman, co-president of watchdog group Public Citizen, said the scale and structure of this year’s events are unlike previous national celebrations.

“This taking of the public money to go to a private, partisan, MAGA-fueled enterprise never happened,” Weissman told NBC. Public Citizen said it found $103 million in taxpayer-funded spending linked to Freedom 250 events involving Trump and his allies.

Weissman explained to NBC, “The whole Freedom 250 exercise is a hijacking of what Congress had planned for the 250th celebration, which was a nonpartisan celebration of America, our history, looking forward, a coming-together moment.” He also described the events as, “It’s a MAGA Trump pep rally. And he has said so.”

Freedom 250 rejected the criticism

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “As we approach this historic milestone in our nation’s founding, we will not be deterred by any partisan outrage or political theater. The President is deeply grateful for the support of his donors, but unlike the politicians of the past, he can’t be bought. Freedom250 is sparking a unifying movement that celebrates the American spirit and showcases our nation at its best.”

Fireworks, fairs and a UFC event

Freedom 250 is promoting 16 patriotic ways to celebrate, including the Great American State Fair, Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, an IndyCar race near the National Mall and what Trump has called the world’s largest fireworks show.

The 16-day Great American State Fair is running from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall, showcasing all 56 US states and territories.

Several musicians, including Martina McBride, The Commodores and Young MC, withdrew from the planned concert series before it began.

Trump later announced that instead of musical performances, he would host “the Greatest Rally, EVER!” “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, the longtime girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, performed the US national anthem at the event. Trump also celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC event on the White House lawn, the first professional sporting event ever held at the presidential residence. The White House said Freedom 250 organised the event, while UFC covered the costs.

Biggest fireworks display ever planned

The July 4 celebrations in Washington will end with what organisers say will be the biggest fireworks display ever held in the US. Freedom 250 is overseeing the 40-minute show, which will feature more than 860,000 fireworks. A typical July 4 display usually lasts less than 20 minutes and uses around 10,000 fireworks. Pyrotecnico, the company producing the show, told USA Today that Freedom 250’s only request was to break the Philippines’ 2016 record for the world’s largest fireworks display.

Celebrations across the country

The anniversary will also be marked in cities across the US. In New York City’s Times Square, a ball will drop eight times on July 4 to represent each American time zone. In Philadelphia, a time capsule will be buried and sealed until the year 2276.In Los Angeles, America250 will host a concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for up to 50,000 people. Other cities, including Milwaukee, are also planning block parties and community celebrations.