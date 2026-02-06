Suraj Chavan is not a new name for Indian audiences. His popularity shot up after he won the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. But recently, he found himself at the centre of an unusual global limelight after UK and US tabloids claimed he was voted the “most handsome man” in India. Soon after, social media began calling him “India’s Justin Bieber”. The claim spread fast, but was it ever true?

Who is Suraj Chavan?

Chavan was born in Maharashtra and raised in Modhave, a small village in Baramati. His story is far from glamorous. He was orphaned at a young age and grew up shouldering responsibility for his five sisters. Life became tougher after the death of his father due to cancer and his mother due to illness. Financial hardship forced Suraj to leave school after Class 8, and he began working as a daily wage labourer, earning around Rs 300 a day.

Born in 1992 in Baramati taluka of Pune district, Suraj slowly carved his own path. His journey into the public eye began not through films or television, but through social media. With raw, unfiltered videos and an unmistakable style, he built a massive online following. His hairstyle, often compared to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s early 2010s look, earned him the nickname “India’s Justin Bieber”.

Is the ‘most handsome man’ claim real?

The short answer is no. There was no official public vote or credible poll that named Suraj Chavan as India’s most handsome man. The claim appears to have originated from misleading or exaggerated social media posts that western tabloids picked up without verification.

Instead of praise, many comment sections under these posts were flooded with mocking and racist remarks targeting both India and Suraj Chavan.