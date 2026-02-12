The appeal of securing a job overseas for Indians is not a new one. In a trend that has dominated household discussions over decades, immigrating overseas has been deemed an achievement and a sure shot way ticket to a better life.

That, however, may be up for debate now. The increasing surge in demand for remote work opportunities is not lost on Indians. So much so, that sought after immigration visas like the H-1B may not be working its magic anymore.

A recent report from global job platform Indeed revealed a significant shift in career preferences among Indian professionals, with a majority now favouring remote global job opportunities over relocating overseas.

According to the study, 61% of Indian workers said they are more inclined to pursue international roles that allow them to work remotely rather than physically moving abroad for employment.

The findings reflect changing attitudes toward global careers amid evolving workplace dynamics and ongoing visa challenges. While career aspirations for global exposure remain strong, many professionals are now choosing flexible, location-agnostic roles as a practical alternative to traditional overseas relocation.

Visa complexity to blame?

The report, which gathered insights from employers and professionals across India and global markets, also underscored how visa complexities and uncertainty around international mobility are reshaping career strategies.

With stricter immigration policies, notably in the US with the new $100,000 fee now in effect, many Indian workers are re-evaluating the traditional “move abroad” approach to building an international career.

What else did the report show?

Indeed’s data shows that nearly half (49%) of Indian professionals said they would choose to continue working from India if their preferred visa route is unavailable, signalling a growing acceptance of remote work as a legitimate avenue for global career growth.

Despite this, nearly half of respondents (51%) still believe that working abroad offers advantages, especially in the early stages of their careers, that are difficult to replicate from India.

The study highlights a subtle but important shift: global careers are not losing their appeal, but the path to these careers is becoming less linear. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of Indeed India, described the trend as a move from “move first, build later” to “prepare first, move later or not at all.”

Building skills, gaining international project experience, and engaging in cross-border collaborations from within India are now preferred strategies for many professionals.