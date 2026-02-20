A 25-year-old Indian man, Sukhdeep Singh, has been taken into ICE custody after a crash in Indiana that killed a 64-year-old man. Authorities say Singh was not only responsible for the crash but was also living in the state illegally. The crash happened around noon on Wednesday along US 36.

Indian trucker taken into ICE custody after crash kills one

The semi driver, 24-year-old Sukhdeep Singh, was handcuffed and taken into custody by Indiana State Police. Federal sources confirmed that Singh is now being held by ICE. Singh has been suspected of being in the United States illegally since 2018. Authorities say he was caught and released at the border during the first Trump administration. He had been formally living in New York before moving. As of January this year, he was living in New Palestine, Indiana.

Reporting on the issue, Fox anchor Angela Ganote claimed that Singh had a record of traffic violations in Indiana and is a repeat offender. “He was ticketed for not having insurance after a car crash on January 8th on Harding Street. He has 3 previous speeding tickets where he was accused of travelling 89 in a 70, 76 in a 55 and 74-55. He also has a citation for no registration. And of course, the fatal crash yesterday on February 18th,” Ganote said.

After the crash, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin from the Department of Homeland Security released a statement. “It’s incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads. These tragedies are 100% preventable, and we pray for the family and victim,” McLaughlin said.

Although charges have not yet been filed in Hendricks County, U.S. Senator Jim Banks said the suspect should not have been driving, or even in the country.

“How many times are we going to see this same story happen again? This is not bad luck. This is not just another accident. This is a national crisis! I am sick of it.”

Banks recently launched the TruckSafe tipline. It allows people in the trucking industry to report carriers they believe are employing undocumented immigrants.

Witness says a semitruck ran a red light

Speaking to Fox59, one eyewitness claimed that the driver of a semi-truck ran a red light and crashed into the side of a white pickup truck. “He went through the intersection and hit the electric truck that was driving through,” said witness Kate Breedlove.

Breedlove said the semi was heading east when it drove through the intersection and hit the pickup, which was travelling north. She said she had just barely avoided being hit herself. She and other witnesses told police the semi driver ran the red light before slamming into the pickup

Breedlove ran over to check on the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Terry Schultz. “I think there was a lot of chaos going on, and I made it my job to be calming to him,” she said. She tried to comfort Schultz in his final moments. Schultz died at the scene.

