Indian students applying for US F-1 student visas are facing some of the highest rejection rates in years, even when countries across the world are stepping up efforts to attract international talent.

Recent reports based on US State Department data suggest rejection rates for Indian applicants have climbed to around 60–61% in 2025, raising concerns about the future of student mobility between India and the United States.

The issue was also highlighted by former US Deputy Secretary of State and ex-US Ambassador to India Richard Verma, who spoke about both the scale of rejections and the growing global competition for students.

‘Other countries want these students desperately’

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) event on May 13, 2026, Verma said Indian students are facing unusually high barriers when applying for US visas. “Indian students are facing 60-70% rejection rates when they apply for US student visas,” Verma said.

He added that the demand for these students has not disappeared globally, even if US entry has become more difficult. “Do you think other countries don’t want these students? Australia, Japan, South Korea and Germany want them desperately,” he said.

"Indian students are facing 60-70% rejection rates when they apply for US student visas. Do you think other countries don't want these students? Australia, Japan, South Korea and Germany want them desperately," argues former US Deputy Secretary of State Rich Verma pic.twitter.com/0v5V5nGMMB — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) May 15, 2026

His remarks have gained attention in policy and education circles, especially as the US tightens scrutiny on student visa applications under Section 214(b), which assumes applicants may intend to stay back in the country after their studies.

Verma served as US Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017, a period when ties between the two countries grew significantly across defence, trade, clean energy, and education. Later, he became US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, where he oversaw operations of the State Department, including visa and consular systems.

Rejection rates rising over the years

Data compiled by education-focused reports, including Shorelight’s analysis on visa denials, shows a steady increase in rejection rates for Indian students. Indian F-1 visa refusals have reportedly risen from 36% in 2023 to 53% in 2024, and further to about 61% in 2025, marking the highest levels in nearly a decade.

Overall US student visa rejection rates have also climbed to around 35%, with students from South Asia and Africa facing more scrutiny compared to applicants from Europe.

The US is not the only country tightening or reshaping its student visa policies. Australia has reported higher refusal rates for Indian students in recent years, with increased scrutiny linked to concerns over documentation and misuse of student pathways.

Canada has introduced caps on international student intake, leading to a sharp decline in approvals. At the same time, countries such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UK have actively expanded efforts to attract students through easier visa processes, English-taught programs, and clearer post-study work options.

What it means for Indian students

For Indian students, especially those in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, the US has long been the top destination for higher education and career opportunities. But rising rejection rates are now pushing many to consider alternatives.

Several factors are behind the rising rejection rates in the US. These include stricter screening after the pandemic, concerns over overstays and fraud, increased security checks, and broader domestic debates around immigration policy.

India at the centre of a changing US relationship

Verma also spoke about the broader US–India relationship, calling it one of the most important partnerships in the world, but also one going through uncertainty.

He said ties between the two countries have grown strongly over the last 20 years in trade, defence and education, but recent developments like tariffs, visa tightening and reduced cooperation in areas such as clean energy have created pressure.

“We went from $0 in defence trade in 2000 to $20 billion,” he said, highlighting how far the relationship has come. But he added that the future direction is not fully clear.

“What comes next, I think, remains to be seen,” he said, adding that recent policy changes have created “a reset” in parts of the relationship.

Verma also warned that the US diplomatic system is weakening at a time when global challenges are becoming more complex. Verma also warned that the US diplomatic system is weakening at a time when global challenges are becoming more complex.

He also added that countries like China are expanding their diplomatic reach and foreign assistance programs more aggressively, which increases global competition.