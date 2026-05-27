An Indian-origin Google engineer was among the multiple executives onboarded by the GS1 US Board this month. According to an official news release, Senthil Subramanian joined “an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive the adoption and use of GS1 Standards as a common foundation for retail commerce, consumer and patient experiences, and supply chain management” on May 19, 2026.

The cross-industry Board of Governors, which Subramanian is now a member of, represents companies in apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare. Meanwhile, GS1 is a global non-profit organisation that creates the framework for standardised product identification, barcoding and traceability.

Senthil is one of three industry leaders to join the GS1 US Board of Governors this month. The other two are Steven Chyung, senior vice president, chief supply chain and procurement officer, Kaiser Permanente; and Omar A. Tovar, chief logistics officer, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN).

“At a time when supply chains are being reshaped by digital transformation and rising complexity, these leaders bring invaluable perspective to help industry advance large-scale data management, supply chain operations and global logistics,” said GS1 US President and CEO Bob Carpenter on the trio’s election. “Their collective experience will help guide our work as shared and standardised data becomes even more central to how modern supply chains function and scale.”

Google engineer Senthil Subramanian joins GS1 US Board of Governors – Who is he?

While introducing Senthil Subramanian to the team, the not-for-profit, global data standards organisation revealed that the Indian-origin engineer oversees the Shopping Graph at Google. Given his role at the tech giant, he is responsible for the “integrity, coverage, richness and freshness of the massive product datasets and offers within the platform that power Google’s global consumer shopping experiences across search, YouTube, ads and more,” GS1 US’s official release stated.

Owing to his expertise in large-scale data infrastructure, Senthil was previously vice president at Yahoo, where he led advertising infrastructure, targeting and serving systems. Additionally, he was a founding member of the original Hadoop team, helping to advance open-source big data. At one point, he was also professionally attached to Verizon Media.

Currently based in California, he received his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Computer Science from the University of Madras in Chennai, according to LinkedIn. The science student eventually moved to the US and completed his MS degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Dallas, in addition to pursuing the Engineering Leadership Professional Program (ELPP) at the University of California, Berkeley.

Indian-origin Google engineer on joining GS1 US BOG

Having earned a seat on the GS1 US Board of Governors, Senthil described his new role on LinkedIn: “As supply chains and consumer experiences evolve through AI, automation, Agentic Commerce, and AEO, GS1 standards and trusted product identity are becoming increasingly important to digital commerce.”

He added, “Excited to collaborate with leaders across industries as a GS1 US Board Member to help shape the future of connected commerce and interoperable data standards.”

Subramanian’s addition to the team elevates the standards that the GS1 US Board of Governors aligns itself with. The roster brings together senior executives from leading organisations, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Dot Foods, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, PepsiCo, Urban Outfitters, The Procter & Gamble Company and more.

Other Indian-origin members leading the GS1 US team

GS1 US’ Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Yegneswaran Kumar, and Senior Vice President of Technology at GS1 US, Nehal Trivedi, are two fellow Indian-origin members credited as members of the GS1 US Leadership.

Kumar has an undergraduate degree from Madras University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He also qualified as a Chartered Accountant in India. Upon his relocation to the US, he earned both his Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst accreditations.

Meanwhile, Trivedi earned his Executive Education certification in the application of AI from MIT Sloan School and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, graduating as class valedictorian. He also has a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, as a UC Regents Fellow. On the other hand, he also possesses a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from LD Engineering College, Gujarat University.

The GS1 US Board of Governors, which facilitates improving industry efficiency collaboratively, also includes a few Indian-origin members, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Pavad Heda, Wegman Food Markets’ Smita Katakwar, and now Google’s Senthil Subramanian.