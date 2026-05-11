Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna defended his decision to appear on conservative media after US President Donald Trump launched a series of angry social media posts attacking both Khanna and Fox News.

The clash began after Khanna appeared on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” on Sunday, where he spoke about rebuilding American manufacturing and investing in industries such as steel, shipbuilding, and battery production in struggling industrial towns.

Soon after the interview aired, Trump took to Truth Social and accused Fox News of helping Democrats spread “lies” without properly challenging them.

Ro Khanna says Democrats need to speak to everyone

Responding to Trump’s criticism, Khanna said his appearance on Fox News was intentional and part of a bigger effort to reconnect Democrats with working-class Americans. In a post on X, Khanna wrote, “Trump’s second attack of the day on me.”

He then explained why he continues appearing on conservative platforms. Khanna said Democrats need to focus on rebuilding manufacturing in communities that have lost jobs and industries over the years. “This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of speaking directly with Trump supporters instead of attacking them. “This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults,” Khanna wrote.

Calling it a strategy for both political success and national unity, he added, “This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

Trump's second attack of the day on me.



This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults.



This is how… https://t.co/5ZCRxJ3xjt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

Trump lashes out at Fox News and Khanna

Trump, meanwhile, posted a lengthy message on Truth Social accusing Fox News of weakening the MAGA movement by allowing Democratic politicians on air.

He specifically criticised “The Sunday Briefing” co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich for not going harder against Khanna during the interview. “You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear sleazebags, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ lie, lie, lie, and lie again, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” Trump wrote.

The president also questioned why Fox News continues inviting Democrats onto its programs. “Why would Fox put sc** like this on,” Trump said, before also attacking comedian Bill Maher and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Trump called Maher “Low-Rated Bill Maher” and described Jeffries as “very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries.”

Trump accuses Khanna of taking credit for steel industry revival

Trump also personally attacked Khanna in a separate post, saying the California Democrat should not be invited unless there is an anchor “capable of disputing his lies.”

“The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies,” Trump wrote.

He accused Khanna and Democrats of trying to take credit for the revival of the American steel industry.

“This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the US, knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I saved it, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!),” Trump claimed.

The president also argued that the US economy had dramatically improved since he returned to office.

“Our Country was dead during the last ‘Administration,’ and now it is hotter than ever before,” he wrote.

Trump says Fox is hurting Republican chances

Trump further claimed Fox News was damaging Republican election chances despite branding itself as conservative. “No matter how ‘Fair and Balanced’ the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians,” he wrote.

“This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!”

In another Truth Social post, Trump doubled down on the attack and warned that Democrats must not return to power.