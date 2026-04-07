An Indian national has been charged in a shocking case in Ohio after a police chase ended in a deadly crash, killing a 17-year-old pregnant girl and her unborn child, while leaving another woman injured. Immigration authorities have now stepped in.

The accident took place on February 16 in Ohio. According to local reports, the man, identified as Tarsem Singh, tried to escape from the police and drove at extremely high speed during a chase that lasted nearly five miles.

While speeding away, Singh’s vehicle crashed head-on into a Jeep Cherokee. His passenger, a 17-year-old pregnant girl, was thrown out of the vehicle due to the force of the crash. She was later declared dead. Her unborn child also did not survive.

The driver of the Jeep was injured in the crash but remained conscious and alert, reports said.

On April 4, 2026, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had placed an arrest detainer on Singh with local Ohio authorities.

Who is Traseem Singh?

According to officials, Singh entered the United States illegally in February 2017 through the southern border in California. He was arrested at the time but was later released after a judge granted him bond.

The incident happened on February 16. It began when a deputy from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office noticed an SUV going nearly 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. The officer tried to catch up. While doing so, the deputy matched the SUV’s speed at around 100 mph. Officials said the SUV raced for about five miles, reaching speeds as high as 124 mph. The entire chase lasted less than three minutes. Then, on a curve, the SUV crashed into another vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.

Teen passenger thrown out, declared dead

Inside the SUV was 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes, who was pregnant and travelling as a passenger. She had been thrown out of the vehicle during the crash. She was later found dead. Her unborn child also did not survive. It is still unclear why Holmes was in Singh’s vehicle.

Singh was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The woman driving the other vehicle, which was heading east, was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, for treatment.

Arrest, charges and current status

After the crash, Singh was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later arrested. He has now been indicted on multiple serious charges. These include vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide, among others. Authorities confirmed that he is currently being held on a bond of $1 million.

Reacting to the incident, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “This is yet another tragic reminder of why illegal aliens should not be driving cars on America’s roads,” she said. “A 17-year-old woman and her unborn child are now dead as a result of this illegal alien’s reckless actions. We have lodged an arrest detainer with Ohio authorities to ensure this illegal alien is never released and allowed back behind the wheel to put more innocent lives at risk.”

Several US states tighten rules on driver’s licences

A growing number of US states have started cracking down on driver’s licences issued to undocumented immigrants. One of the biggest actions has come from Texas.

The state recently carried out what many are calling a large “purge,” cancelling more than 6,400 commercial driver’s licences (CDLs). These licences were held by non-citizens, including people with protections like DACA and even asylum seekers.

Florida has also taken a strict stand. The state has passed laws that make certain out-of-state driver’s licences invalid if they were issued specifically to undocumented immigrants. This includes licences from places like Connecticut and Delaware.

Other states are moving in a similar direction. Indiana has become one of the first states to clearly ban commercial driver’s licences for people who cannot show proof of lawful permanent residence or specific work visas. Alabama, too, has indicated it plans to tighten its rules, though details are still emerging.