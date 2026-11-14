In yet another leadership shakeup at a software company, HubSpot’s Indian-origin chief executive Yamini Rangan is stepping down from her post and departing from the firm’s board of directors. HubSpot announced the major development earlier this week. Rangan’s exit was effective November 12, 2026. The industry veteran served as CEO for five years during her seven-year journey at the agentic customer platform.

Renowned for helping technology companies scale through major platform shifts, Rangan’s exit comes a little over a month after she sent a message to all HubSpot employees about a 7% workforce reduction. At the time, she announced that nearly 660 employees would be laid off because the company was shifting its strategy from building software that helps customers grow to delivering outcomes for them with artificial intelligence.

In addition to replacing its Indian-origin CEO with an old and famed face, HubSpot named Adobe veteran Karen Burgess as its new chief financial officer, effective in February. The company’s current finance lead, Kate Bueker, is departing as part of a “long-planned retirement,” according to the company announcement.

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As a result, HubSpot has joined the ranks of fellow software companies like Adobe and Workday that have recently announced new management changes as the artificial intelligence boom takes over.

What’s next for HubSpot as Indian-American CEO steps down?

As Rangan departs from the company, HubSpot’s transition phase has made way for a blast to the past. The software firm’s co-founder Brian Halligan, who has long been a member of the board of directors, will return as the company’s chief in what HubSpot describes as a “refounding” move. Halligan vacated the top executive post in 2021, opening the spot for Yamini Rangan’s succession at the time.

“I don’t want to see HubSpot swallowed up by a private equity firm or shrink — I want to rebuild it and reimagine it,” Halligan said in an interview, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“I don’t know if you looked at the last earnings, but the numbers aren’t great,” he continued, adding that he plans to transform the company’s product, culture and sales processes.

Halligan highlighted, “Companies are going to have to pivot pretty quickly to new models — they’re going to have to be very, very AI-pilled.”

After Halligan’s return as CEO, he and co-founder Dharmesh Shah, who also serves as the company’s CTO, published a joint post on LinkedIn explaining what the “refounding” era of HubSpot would entail.

“We are reimagining, rethinking everything,” they wrote online. The HubSpot pair disclosed their overhaul would start with “sharpening the product vision,” as they lean into a “headless version” of HubSpot. The co-founders affirmed it essentially meant that an increasing amount of the software company’s capabilities will be “consumable” by AI agents and AI harnesses like Claude and ChatGPT.

The HubSpot duo asserted in their post that they had agreed to be bold in this new era of their company. And so, their focus is now on taking risks and not holding back from “necessary change and short-term sacrifice as long as we think it Solves For The Customer long-term.”

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Yamini Rangan addresses HubSpot transition & board exit

Although Rangan joined HubSpot in January 2020 as Chief Customer Officer, she was prompted to CEO in 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. Under her leadership, the company scaled into a global, multi-product customer platform and built AI into its product offering. The company’s official press release underscored that HubSpot eventually grew from 135,000 customers to more than 311,000, with its revenue rising from $1.3 billion in 2021 to an expected $3.7 billion in 2026.

Welcoming back Halligan, whom she succeeded as CEO in 2021, Rangan said, “Brian knows this company better than anyone, and I have tremendous confidence in his leadership as HubSpot enters its next chapter. I’ll always be cheering for this team and its success.”

Reminiscing about her time at the company, she continued, “What has always motivated me is the opportunity to help millions of small and medium businesses grow. I’m proud of the impact we’ve had on our customers and deeply grateful to our employees for their dedication, trust, and what we’ve built together.”

In a social media post on LinkedIn, she confirmed that she wasn’t simply stepping down as CEO but also “transitioning from HubSpot,” as she takes time to slow down, be with her family and reflect on her next chapter.

Expressing her gratitude to the company, she wrote, “When I joined in January 2020, I believed deeply in our mission, saw the enormous potential, and was struck by how much our people cared about our customers. What I couldn’t have imagined was how much this company and its people would come to mean to me, or how much we would accomplish together.”

She added, “Since 2020, we’ve tripled our customer base from 100,000 to over 311,000, quadrupled our ARR from less than $1 billion to nearly $4 billion, expanded operating margins from 8% to 21% in 2026 and reached GAAP profitability. We’ve grown into a global, multi-product customer platform and laid the foundation for our AI transformation. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together.”

Before hopping on the HubSpot bandwagon in January 2020, the Indian-origin executive served as chief customer officer at Dropbox, and Vice President of Sales, Strategy and Operations at Workday, among other roles.

Rangan received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Bharathiar University in India and her MS degree in the same subject from Clemson University, South Carolina. She also holds an MBA degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Last month, she released a memo, addressing more than 600 layoffs at HubSpot as part of the process to build a “flatter organisation with fewer layers.”

“We need to move faster, stay closer to our customers and focus our resources on our highest priorities to set ourselves up for success in this next chapter. That requires difficult choices about how we are organised,” the memo stated.

“This is not simply a cost-cutting exercise,” Rangan told employees. “We have been thoughtful about how we invest in AI while balancing growth and profitability. We have been disciplined about growing headcount slower than revenue, and we will continue to do so.”