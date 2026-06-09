For most Indian travellers, Virginia has long been a brief pitstop on a US East Coast itinerary—just long enough to marvel at the Luray Caverns before moving on. Now, the state wants to change that story. With India emerging as Virginia’s largest overseas source market and second-largest international market after Canada, tourism officials are stepping up efforts to convince Indian travellers that there is much more to see beyond its iconic cave system.

India remains a key market

Speaking during a visit to India, Heidi Johannesen, Managing Director – Global Markets, and Christi Braginton, Director – Global Markets, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), said India has become one of the state’s most important tourism markets.

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According to preliminary estimates, Virginia welcomed just over 65,000 Indian visitors in 2025, generating around $112 million in visitor spending. In 2024, the state received more than 69,000 Indian travellers who contributed approximately $124 million. However, visitor numbers declined slightly year-on-year, tourism officials are not worried.

“We did see a slight decrease, but that’s to be expected,” Johannesen said during the visit, attributing the moderation to geopolitical developments, visa-related challenges and broader global uncertainties that affected travel demand across several markets.

“A couple thousand difference is considered almost a flat year. We’re not concerned about that. We know it’s going to rebound once some of these situations start to settle down,” she added. Virginia Tourism has been represented in India by Delhi-based destination marketing company Sartha Marketing since 2018.

Looking beyond Luray Caverns

A major focus for Virginia Tourism now is increasing awareness of the state’s broader attractions among Indian travel advisors and tour operators. Officials said many Indian travellers are familiar with Luray Caverns, one of Virginia’s most visited attractions, but often experience it as a day excursion from the Washington, DC region without spending additional nights in the state.

“The Luray Caverns is a great example,” Braginton said. “It’s an easy attraction to visualise and add to an itinerary.” However, she said Virginia offers far more than a single attraction. “What we’re in the process of doing with the trade is saying, Luray Caverns is just one example of what Virginia has. Look at Mount Vernon, Monticello, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Fairfax County and other unique offerings. Our big problem is awareness,” she said.

Selling the full Virginia experience

Tourism officials describe Virginia as a destination that combines history, nature, food and leisure experiences in one state. Beyond historical sites, the state offers mountain getaways, beaches, vineyards, culinary experiences, theme parks and cultural attractions.

To build awareness among Indian travellers, VTC is working through co-operative marketing campaigns, consumer and trade media outreach, social media promotions and direct engagement with travel partners. The goal is not only to attract more visitors but also to encourage them to extend their stay and explore multiple destinations within Virginia.

Banking on America’s 250th anniversary celebrations

Virginia is also positioning itself at the centre of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. Braginton said the state has been promoting the VA250 programme for several years, highlighting not only Independence Day but also the events and locations that shaped the founding of the United States.

“For us, the 4th of July is important, but if you want to experience that true depth of independence, you should come to Virginia,” she said. Major commemorative activities are planned around Colonial Williamsburg, including fireworks, historical presentations and re-enactments.

Another marquee attraction will be Sail 250, a large maritime celebration featuring more than 60 tall ships and historic vessels. The event will bring ships to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, while related activities will also take place in destinations such as Jamestown, Yorktown and Alexandria. “Those kinds of big activities lead right into the 250th celebration,” Braginton said.

Officials said travellers can experience Virginia’s rich history throughout the year through attractions such as Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, Yorktown, Mount Vernon and Monticello, destinations that they hope more Indian visitors will add to their itineraries in the years ahead.