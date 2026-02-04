As journalists and social media users comb through millions of newly released Jeffrey Epstein records, familiar names and unexpected conversations are coming to light. The fresh release, uploaded by the US Justice Department on January 30, runs into millions of pages. Among them are multiple references to India, scattered across emails sent by Epstein to some of the world’s most powerful figures.

Among the emails now doing the rounds are two brief exchanges that caught attention. In them, Epstein seeks views on India, first through language and culture, and later through geopolitics and defence.

Epstein and Noam Chomsky discuss Hindi and “eye language”

One of the emails dates back to August 2015 and involves renowned linguist Noam Chomsky. In the message, Epstein appears to be musing about language beyond spoken words. “Wouldn’t it be nice if the eyes had a UG,” Epstein wrote, referring to Universal Grammar, a concept strongly associated with Chomsky’s work. He went on to suggest that language has many words for different kinds of looks, adding that in India, even the way someone looks at a child, an attractive person, or someone senior can carry meaning.

Chomsky’s reply, however, was short, “Don’t know enough about Hindi to comment,” he wrote in response.

Jeffrey Epstein and Noam Chomsky discussing the linguistics of Hindi pic.twitter.com/x0OSGJAOne — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) February 4, 2026

India’s role in US defence plans

Another email that has resurfaced is from March 2017. This one was sent by Epstein to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. “Can you give me some insight into what role India might play in US defence wishes,” Epstein asked. The email screenshot carries no reply afterwards.

The latest document release is the largest so far since US authorities began making Epstein-related records public. The files include emails, calendars, messages and attachments from across several years.

As these documents come out, big names from politics, business and academia keep appearing. Some are from the US, while others are from countries such as India, Australia, Norway, Slovakia and the UK.

It is important to note that simply being named in these files does not mean a person has committed any crime. So far, no charges have been brought against those mentioned in the newly released material.

"Can you give me some insight into what role India might play in US defense wishes?" Jeffrey Epstein wrote to former Israeli PM Ehud Barak in March 2017 pic.twitter.com/ifPN4lz8GP — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) February 4, 2026

Racist remark about Hardeep Singh Puri surfaces

Among the most disturbing India-related revelations is an email exchange involving Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen and Epstein. Larsen, who once headed the International Peace Institute in New York, is seen making a racist comment about India’s current Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

In a Christmas 2015 email, Larsen wrote to Epstein: “Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!” Epstein replied with just two words: “two-faced”.

Larsen then followed up with another message, asking, “The question is, how do you tell one from the other?” Larsen resigned from his position at the International Peace Institute in 2020 after his links with Epstein became public.

The files also show that Hardeep Singh Puri met Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse at least three times: on February 4, 2015, January 6, 2016, and May 19, 2017. All meetings were scheduled through Epstein’s assistant, Lesley Groff.

Their email conversations began earlier, in June 2014. In one exchange, Epstein wrote to Puri about LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman visiting India. Puri responded that he would be happy to help facilitate the visit. Later that year, Puri sent a detailed email discussing investment opportunities in India’s internet sector. He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on reviving the economy and highlighted the government’s “Make in India” campaign.

“Jeff, your suggestion for less of ‘goody goody’ and more of internet-based entrepreneurial ideas has registered. I am ready,” Puri wrote.

In a December 2014 email, Puri also mentioned Epstein’s return from his “exotic island” and spoke about wanting to give him books that could “excite an interest in India.”