US President Donald Trump has once again repeated his claim that he used tariff threats to stop a conflict between India and Pakistan in 2025. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during an executive order signing event in his office. Trump also said he has ended eight wars in total and insisted that several countries have thanked him for it.

Trump repeats his claim on the India-Pakistan conflict

“Almost in every case, they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee. In the case of India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said, I saved from 30 to 50 million lives. But it could have been more than that. Two nuclear nations were going at it. 11 aeroplanes were shot down. I got it solved by the use of tariffs. I said, I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting,” Trump said.

He added, “They said, ‘Oh please, don’t do that.’”

#WATCH | US President Donald J Trump says, "… I settled eight wars… Almost in every case, they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee… In the case of India…, the prime minister of Pakistan said, I saved from 30 to 50 million lives. But it could have… pic.twitter.com/OXTwkry9Dj — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

This is not the first or second time that the POTUS has repeated claims that New Delhi has officially rejected. Since May 10 last year, when he posted on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, he has more than 80 times taken credit for stopping the fighting. He has also said he has “stopped eight wars” in his first year after returning to the White House.

Earlier at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, he said, “I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars. I settled a war that would have killed 30 to 50 million people, India-Pakistan.”

He also repeated a similar claim at a “Board of Peace” event on February 20, saying he helped ease tensions during Operation Sindoor. Trump said he had warned both countries that he would impose “200 per cent tariffs” if they continued fighting.

However, India has rejected this version of events. According to India, the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor happened after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart. India also said Operation Sindoor was carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Iran war: Trump says ceasefire is “open-ended”, military options still available

Speaking of the ongoing conflict in Iran, Trump said that the ceasefire situation remains “open-ended” and that he will personally decide whether it continues or not. As of now, there is no clear sign that military action is being planned right now, but the option is still part of discussions.

Meanwhile, Trump also believes economic pressure will eventually force Tehran to negotiate. He has repeatedly said that Iran is “dying to make a deal” and that sanctions and blockades will push it to the table.