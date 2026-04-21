Sophie Cunningham on Tuesday shared details about her new contract with the Indiana Fever. The guard signed a one-year deal worth $665,000, but she said the contract’s short-term nature left her disappointed.

She spoke openly during her “Show Me Something” podcast when co-host West Wilson asked if the deal met her expectations under the new collective bargaining agreement. Cunningham quickly shook her head.

“It’s okay! No, it’s fine. It’s tough, because I came off an injury, and I haven’t been in front of any teams,” she said. “If you don’t get in front of these people, it’s like, ‘Hey, are you actually good?’” she added.

Sophie Cunningham is not stoked about the contract she signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency



“I’m not even gonna lie… it’s a little, kind of, frustrating.”



🎥: @ShowMe_Pod pic.twitter.com/WlCvJ0fdQT — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) April 20, 2026

What Cunningham said about contract

The 28-year-old guard said she stayed honest about her health and form during the offseason. She added that she would have spoken up if she had doubts about her fitness.

“I’m not even gonna lie to you, though, it’s a little, kind of, frustrating,” she said. “I just want to win. I’m not going to put my ego in front of things. I know it is a business, but I think I’m wired a little differently,” she added.

Cunningham later made it clear that money was not the issue. She posted on X to address the reaction to her comments and said she only wanted a longer deal.

“I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here,” she wrote. “I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth,” she added.

She also praised the team and said she believes something special is building in Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham clears the air on her contract comments: “It was never about the money, it was just about the years because I wanted to be with them. God forbid a girl loves her teammates.” pic.twitter.com/bjdW4hKUZ3 — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 21, 2026

How did injury affect her contract situation?

Cunningham’s 2025 season ended early after she suffered an MCL tear. The injury limited her chances to prove her fitness in front of teams during the off season, reported The New York Post.

She said the lack of in-person workouts may have affected how teams viewed her recovery. Despite that, she said she feels strong again.

“At the end of the day, I’m coming back from a major injury,” she said. “I feel good. I’m shooting the ball well, and I’m mentally in a great spot,” she added.

The one-year deal, she said, serves as motivation. “I think it kind of lit a fire under my ass even more,” she added.

Before the injury, Cunningham played 30 games in 2025. She averaged 8.6 points per game and recorded a career-best 43.2 percent from three-point range. Her shooting and defensive intensity made her a key part of the Fever roster, reported The New York Post.