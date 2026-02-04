Amid raging row over H-1B visas in the US, with the new $100,000 fee for new applicants now into effect, a Texas-based influencer and independent journalist has claimed to have made an expose.

Sara Gonzales in her podcast claimed that she had the list of US companies that are exclusively hiring H-1B workers. The H-1B visa allows US firms to hire foreign workers in specialised fields such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance. It has acted as a pathway for several Indians and other countries’ skilled professionals to gain entry into the country.

‘If you’re a US citizen…’

Gonzales pulled up posts from LinkedIn, flagging several companies for shunning US nationals. “[These companies have specified that If you’re a US citizen] you needn’t apply,” she said.

She also shared that many of these firms, such as Compunnel, Eros Technologies, require seasoned techies with as much as 10 years of experience. They must only fulfil the sole pre-requisite that they’re H-1B visa holders.

INDIA FIRST? I expose US companies hiring “H1B only” – isn’t that illegal?! pic.twitter.com/DXemA6UaEO — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 3, 2026

Massive H-1B fraud?

Gonzales claimed that when she tried to ring some of the numbers posted by recruiters on LinkedIn, she found them to be non operational.

Notably, her remarks come weeks after former Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene had flagged a “massive H-1B fraud” in Texas, making a similar assertion.

Taking to X, Greene, who exited US Congress last month, shared a TikTok video of an influencer who claimed that as many as 700,000 H-1B applicants were brought into Texas in 2025.

Greene had claimed that applicants were being mass approved by some immigration attorneys. They were then going on to run fraudulent businesses like tech firms out of residential single-family income households while receiving government funding. She had claimed that cities of Fresco and Irving in Texas were seeing an uptick in such activity.

‘Indians don’t hire Americans’

Gonzales claimed that while H-1B applicants’ entry can quickly turn into a “never ending cycle”, there’s a larger problem at play.

She claimed that once Indian IT professionals, who make up the overwhelming majority of H-1B beneficiaries, fill managerial positions, they don’t prefer hiring American citizens.

What is Texas doing about the situation?

In the latest development, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all public universities and state agencies to halt processing any new H-1B visas.

Abbott said he did not see “any reason” for foreign workers at taxpayer-funded institutions. He ordered schools, including campus leadership across the University of Texas System and school districts, to submit detailed reports on new and existing applications for H1-B visas, a process typically administered by the federal government, Texas Tribune reported.