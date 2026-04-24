US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it arrested several undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions over the weekend, including an Indian national in Michigan who had been convicted in a case involving children.

The agency said those arrested across the country had been convicted of serious crimes, including sexual assault of a child, human trafficking for sexual servitude, sexual solicitation of a minor, rape, kidnapping and other offences.

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Indian national arrested in Michigan- Entered US on student visa

Among those named by ICE was Nava Kumar Tupili, an Indian man arrested in Wayland, Michigan. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Tupili had been convicted for “accosting children for immoral purposes” and “using a computer to commit a crime.”

ICE said Tupili had been living in the United States illegally and that an ICE detainer had already been placed on him. The agency said he had entered the US on a student visa, which was revoked in 2024. The specific school or institution linked to his student visa has not been publicly named. After the visa was cancelled, Tupili no longer had legal permission to remain in the country, according to officials.

After serving time in county jail, he was not released back into the community. Instead, the jail honoured an ICE detainer, which is a request from federal immigration officers asking local authorities to hold a person until agents can take custody.

Because Tupili’s student visa had already been revoked and he has criminal convictions, he is now expected to face deportation proceedings. Cases involving serious convictions often move faster than regular immigration matters.

ICE took custody of Nava Kumar Tupili, a criminal illegal alien and convicted child predator from India, in Wayland, Mich., after the county jail honored an ICE detainer and turned him over to our officers instead of releasing him back into the community.



Tupili entered the… pic.twitter.com/eToY1yTVT6 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 23, 2026

ICE statement on weekend arrests

The arrest happened during a larger weekend enforcement drive carried out on April 18 and 19. According to officials, the operation targeted non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.

Those offences included child rape, sexual solicitation of minors, human trafficking for sexual servitude, kidnapping and armed robbery. The operation was not limited to one state. ICE said arrests were also made in Colorado, Maryland, New York and Texas. People taken into custody came from countries including India, Mexico, Ghana, Nigeria and Guatemala.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis praised the enforcement drive and said the agency continues such work every day. “Over the weekend, the heroic men and women of ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for some of the worst crimes imaginable, including sex trafficking, child rape, and kidnapping,” Bis said. “ICE law enforcement never takes a day off, even on the weekends, from removing criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

Tougher enforcement 2026

Tupili’s arrest comes as ICE expands its operations this year. Officials say the agency has added thousands of officers since January, allowing it to carry out more workplace checks, arrests and deportation cases.

There has also been a stronger focus on “visa integrity,” meaning closer monitoring of people in the US on student, work or other temporary visas. Under that approach, criminal convictions or status violations can quickly lead to visa cancellation and removal proceedings.