An Indian man living in the United States without legal status has been taken into custody by immigration authorities after being accused of serious crimes, including sexually assaulting a child under 13. The man, identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, is facing charges in New Jersey that include sexual assault of a minor, shoplifting and public disorder.

The information was shared by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in a post on social media. The case is still in the legal process. The allegations have not yet led to a conviction. But the charges alone have set off strong reactions.

ICE detains Indian man accused of assaulting minor

“Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey,” ICE wrote in a post on X.

ICE said Kottapalli will remain in custody while removal proceedings move forward. “We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings.” Removal proceedings are the legal steps taken by US immigration courts to decide whether a foreign national should be deported. In cases involving serious criminal accusations, the person is often kept in detention during this period.

At this time, ICE has not shared more details about the criminal case or how long the immigration process may take. The allegations are still before the court, and there has been no conviction announced so far.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD UNDER 13

—SHOPLIFTING

—PUBLIC DISORDER



We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/VM97e9KUD9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 16, 2026

Over 3,800 Indians deported in 2025

According to the data, more than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the US in 2025 after their nationality was verified, followed by coordination between the Indian and American governments. So far, the government has not shared a detailed breakup of these numbers. It is not clear how many of those deported were linked to criminal charges and how many were sent back only for immigration violations.

US authorities have said that people accused or convicted of serious crimes, especially cases involving minors, are given priority for detention and removal. Under US law, non-citizens who face certain criminal charges can be kept in immigration custody while their cases continue in court.

There has long been an argument in the United States about separating immigration status from public safety. Some say a person’s legal status should not define how they are treated in everyday policing. Others believe that when someone enters or stays in the country illegally and then faces criminal charges, the two issues cannot be separated.

Supporters of stricter enforcement say this case breaks the myth of a “victimless” illegal presence. In their view, when immigration laws are ignored, it can create risks that affect real families and real neighbourhoods. In early 2026, the landscape of US immigration enforcement has shifted from targeted removals to a zero-tolerance “mass deportation” strategy.