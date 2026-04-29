Federal immigration officers tracked down an Indian national accused of causing a crash that killed a newlywed couple in Oregon after local authorities released him from jail, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The couple had been married for only 16 days when the deadly crash happened.

The couple had been married for only 16 days when the deadly crash happened.

ICE arrests truck driver accused in newlyweds’ deaths

According to DHS, Rajinder Kumar was driving a semi-truck and trailer in November when the vehicle jackknifed on a highway in Deschutes County, Oregon. Reports said the disabled truck blocked both lanes of the road. A vehicle carrying William Micah Carter and his wife, Jennifer Lynn Lower, then struck the trailer at highway speed.

Both were killed in the collision. Jennifer’s father, Tom Lower, told The Bulletin that the couple had been married for just 16 days at the time of the crash.

In a statement DHS said, “ICE has arrested an illegal alien semi-truck driver RELEASED by Oregon sanctuary politicians after he KILLED two honeymooners. He was issued a commercial driver’s license in Gavin Newsom’s California. Kumar entered the US ILLEGALLY in 2022 and was RELEASED into our nation by the Biden Administration. Thank you to our ICE officers who tracked this killer down after he was RELEASED from jail by Oregon sanctuary politicians.”

Kumar is being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Centre in Tacoma, Washington. He is expected to face deportation proceedings before an immigration judge. The report said Kumar pleaded not guilty in March to charges including manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

.@ICEgov has arrested an illegal alien semi-truck driver RELEASED by Oregon sanctuary politicians after he KILLED two honeymooners. He was issued a commercial driver’s license in Gavin Newsom’s California.



Kumar entered the U.S. ILLEGALLY in 2022 and was RELEASED into our… pic.twitter.com/hjpiaf5iIq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 28, 2026

ICE had requested custody

After the crash, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer request with local authorities. This usually means federal officers ask to be notified before a person is released so they can take custody.

Despite local criminal charges and the ICE detainer, Kumar was released from a local jail on April 2, DHS said. Federal officers later located and arrested him on April 22. Reports said Kumar may have been released after posting $25,000, part of a $250,000 bond.

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DHS says he entered US illegally

According to DHS, Kumar entered the United States illegally through Lukeville, Arizona, in 2022 and was later released into the country. Officials said he received a work permit in 2023. DHS also said he was issued a California Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Acting Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Lauren Bis criticised Oregon authorities and California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This illegal alien was issued a CDL by Gavin Newsom’s California. He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners,” Bis said in a statement shared with The Daily Wire.

“Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians released him from jail back into American communities,” she added. Bis also said, “Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives.”

She thanked ICE officers who arrested Kumar, saying they ensured he would be removed from US highways and could not harm another family.