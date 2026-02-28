The United States has responded to the escalating long-simmering tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan after both South Asian nations exchanged fire at the border crossing between each other in Chaman, Pakistan, on February 27. Islamabad has since declared that the neighbouring countries were in “open war.”

Pak-Afghanistan war: Will Trump intervene?

US President Donald Trump was outrightly questioned by the American media about a potential US intervention in the conflict. “I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well,” he told reporters.

As the South Asian country continues to be one of USA’s major non-NATO allies, Trump praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir: “They have a great Prime Minister, a great general. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”

The POTUS’ remark blatantly point to Pakistan’s stance as a nuclear power in the wake of the latest instance of violence between the South Asian neighbours. On Friday, Pakistani officials said Afghan forces had attacked military posts close to the border. It then prompted Islamabad to launch its own air strike on Afghan targets, including capital Kabul.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaj Asif ultimately said on X: “Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you.” As per the country’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the locations hit in Afghanistan were: “Afghan Taliban defence targets” in Kabul, the southeastern Paktia province and southern Kandahar.

US agencies issue statement amid Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Meanwhile, the US Embassy and the US State Department have also addressed the matter at hand by issuing their respective official statements. While the former has issued a security advisory in Pakistan, the latter said it supports Pakistan’s “right to defend itself” against attacks from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.

After talks with a Pakistani counterpart, Allison Hooker, the under secretary of state for political affair, wrote on X, “We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.”

Moreover, a US State Department spokesperson highlighted the country’s support of “Pakistan’s right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” as quoted by Reuters.

“The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments,” the State Department added, noting that “terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks.”

#WATCH | On Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is…

Similarly, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan issued a security advisory for American citizens in the South Asian country amid heightened tensions between Pak and Afghanistan.

Urging US citizens to exercise caution while visiting certain locations, the US Mission’s advisory stated, “Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers remain likely targets for terrorist organisations.” It also foregrounded that Pakistani security forced had increased their presence in major cities as a response to potential terrorist threats.

“We remind US citizens to observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date,” the security alert added.