American far-right activist Laura Loomer has wrapped up her nine-day visit to India. In the past, she has been critical of India and Indians, with H-1B visas became her favourite punching bag.

After a short tour of the subcontinent, the firebrand American activist took to X to say her experience in the country had completely changed her perspective, which is a clear U-turn from her earlier stance.

The Trump supporter called India “the best country” she has ever travelled to and admitted that many of her previous beliefs were shaped by negative portrayals in the media.

Loomer said she hopes to return to India every year. “I love India. My misconceptions have been corrected,” she wrote, adding that her experience had been “amazing” and eye-opening.

Honestly, as someone who has traveled a lot, India is the best country I have ever traveled to. It’s incredible. I will have been here for 9 days when I leave, and there is still so much to see and do. My experience has been amazing and India is portrayed negatively in the media… https://t.co/M5PcETapBt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 20, 2026

‘India is not what the media shows’

In her post, Loomer said that India is often wrongly depicted as a place Americans should avoid. After spending over a week in the country, she said she found those narratives to be “completely made up.” She described feeling safe and comfortable throughout her stay, adding that the reality of India was far from the “third world” image often presented abroad.

Loomer’s appreciation extended to multiple aspects of Indian life. She praised the people, calling them the “nicest” she has ever met. During her stay, Loomer visited landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and also met the Dalai Lama. She said that even after nine days, there was still much left to explore. She expressed a strong desire to return, especially to visit South India on her next trip.

Confrontation over past remarks

Her visit was not without controversy. At the India Today Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, she was questioned by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai over her past anti-India and anti-Muslim remarks. Sardesai described some of her earlier statements as ‘racist and Islamophobic,’ referencing her comments on immigrants and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response, Loomer acknowledged that she should not have made some of her earlier comments and offered a form of apology. However, she maintained her broader political positions, continuing to criticise immigration policies like the H-1B visa program and reiterating her views on Islam.