US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he saved millions of lives during the India-Pakistan conflict in 2024. Speaking at his Board of Peace, Trump said he threatened both countries with a “200 per cent tariff,” and this pressure made them halt the fighting. “There’s nothing like money,” he said, explaining why the threat worked.

On Thursday, India participated in the inaugural meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza as an observer country.

‘Little upset with Pakistan’

Speaking at the gathering, Trump said he had once been “a little upset” with Pakistan over trade negotiations. Looking at Sharif in the audience, he said, “So India and Pakistan were fighting. I knew PM Modi very well, actually. I got to know Pakistan through a little trade. They were trying to make too good a deal, and I got a little upset with them.”

He added that the two sides eventually made an agreement, and he had grown to like Pakistan’s leaders. He also praised Munir, calling him, “A tough man, a tough good fighter, serious fighter. I like good fighters, actually.”

India attends Trump’s Board of Peace meeting as observer

India has not formally joined the Board of Peace, which was created by Trump to focus on the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip. Instead, it participated as an observer. According to the official list of attendees, India was represented by Namgya Khampa, the Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. During the meeting, President Trump announced that nine members of the Board had agreed to pledge $7 billion for Gaza relief. He also said that the US will commit $10 billion to support the board’s initiatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several global leaders invited to join the board.

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan war

Despite India’s absence from the Board of Peace, Trump revisited the conflict that erupted after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2024, which killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Trump claimed that he had intervened personally to prevent the war from spreading further.

“He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well…I called them, and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up,” Trump said.

He added that he threatened both countries with heavy economic penalties to stop the fighting. “And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets.”

India rejects Trump’s mediation

India has consistently rejected Trump’s claims of third-party involvement. Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire was agreed bilaterally through the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries. New Delhi has also claimed that all issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved directly between India and Pakistan without any external interference.