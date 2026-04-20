A 24-year-old former international student from Bangladesh self-deported from the US after months in immigration detention, alleging harsh conditions and a confusing legal process. However, US authorities rejected his claims and said standard procedures were followed.

Joytu Chowdhury, who studied finance with a minor in computer science at Illinois Wesleyan University, said he left the United States on February 26 after what he described as a long and distressing experience in custody, reported The Newsweek. He entered the US in December 2021 on an F-1 student visa and planned to complete his studies and explore legal immigration options.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said his visa status was terminated in August 2025. They added that Chowdhury’s record included convictions for driving under the influence and retail theft.

Chowdhury accepted responsibility for his past actions but said those cases were still in process and could be dismissed, reported The Newsweek.

He said his visa issues began when he transferred between schools, which caused a lapse in his SEVIS record. SEVIS is the federal system that tracks international students’ visa status and enrollment.

What led to former student’s detention?

Chowdhury said officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him on December 3 in the Bloomington-Normal area of Illinois. He said unmarked vehicles followed him before officers stopped his car while he was on his way to pick up his younger brother.

DHS confirmed the arrest but said it was part of routine enforcement and that he was placed in removal proceedings.

Chowdhury said the arrest changed his life instantly. He described it as one of the most traumatic moments he has faced. After the arrest, authorities moved him across several facilities in different states. He said he was first taken to St. Louis, then to jails in Ste. Genevieve County, Greene County, and Chase County in Missouri.

He said he was later sent to a detention center in Chicago but was redirected to another facility in Indiana due to what he called poor coordination. He eventually returned to the Chicago facility. He also said he spent two days in custody under US Customs and Border Protection due to an administrative issue.

What were the conditions inside detention?

Chowdhury described the conditions as harsh and unsettling. He said he stayed in jail-like environments with people accused or convicted of serious crimes. He said access to basic needs like drinking water was not always steady, reported The Newsweek. He also said food lacked variety and nutrition.

He said overcrowding and constant noise made it hard to sleep. Lights stayed on for long hours, and privacy was limited. He also raised concerns about medical care. He said he struggled to receive consistent treatment for ADHD, anxiety, and depression.

He said the stress took a heavy toll on him. He felt exhausted and overwhelmed. He said the experience pushed him to give up his legal fight and choose self-deportation.

DHS denies claims made by former student

DHS rejected the claims made by the former Bangladeshi student. The agency said ICE detention standards are higher than most US prisons. Officials also said detainees receive full medical care from the moment they enter custody.

Chowdhury also raised concerns about the process of leaving the country. He said he had to buy flight tickets three times due to miscommunication and did not receive refunds.

DHS disputed this account. DHS officials said he did not initially provide proof of a ticket. They added that he was denied boarding on one flight because he lacked a passport required for transit through Dubai, reported The Newsweek.

DHS said authorities later arranged and paid for a ticket on February 25 that did not require a passport.

Back in Chittagong, Chowdhury said he is trying to rebuild his life. He said being away from his wife and the life they had planned has been very difficult. He said uncertainty about the future remains a daily struggle.