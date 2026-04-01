Tiger Woods said he will take a break from golf and seek treatment after his arrest following a car crash in Florida, saying he needs time to deal with the situation and focus on his recovery.

In a message posted on X, Woods acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. He mentioned, “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.” He further added, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.” Woods also stated that he wanted to “prioritise” his well-being and work towards “lasting recovery.”

The 50-year-old golfer has been charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. As per a report by The New York Times, his lawyers later entered a not guilty plea and asked for a jury trial.

What caused the crash?

Woods informed the officers that he looked down at his phone and was charging the radio station before his vehicle struck a pickup truck towing a trailer. His SUV then got overturned. The other driver stated to police that the truck had slowed with its indicator on before the collision. No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ How many DUIs does Tiger Woods have? Golf legend arrested after latest Florida rollover crash



What did officers find at the scene?

As per the investigators, Woods showed signs that raised concern during the time of questioning. He appeared sluggish, was sweating heavily and had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, as reported by Associated Press. Deputies also found out that two hydrocodone pills from his pocket. Woods reportedly told police he had taken prescription medication earlier in the day. A breath test did not show alcohol use, but he refused to a urine test.

One of the police observations, as reported by The New York Times, said Woods’s “movement was lethargic and slow” during the investigation. Officers concluded that they believed his normal faculties were impaired.

ALSO READ Tiger Woods back in action! When and where to watch TGL Finals live in India



Why is the case drawing wider attention?

The latest incident has brought renewed focus to Woods’s 2017 DUI-related case. He was then found asleep in his car that year and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving. A toxicology test then found multiple drugs in his system, including hydrocodone. He later underwent treatment for prescription medication use.

The Professional Golfers’ Association Tour, has publicly supported Woods. In remarks reported by BBC, it stated, Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends beyond his achievements on the course.” It added that its concern remains with his “health and well-being.”