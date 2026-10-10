Hurricane Simon strengthened into a Category 4 storm in the eastern Pacific early Saturday, threatening Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coast with destructive winds, torrential rain and life-threatening flooding.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kmph) in its 3 am Central Standard Time advisory. Simon was about 125 miles (205 km) south of Manzanillo, Mexico, moving north at around 5 mph (7 kmph).

Forecasters warned that the storm could bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 cm) of rain across parts of southwestern Mexico, with isolated areas receiving up to 30 inches (76 cm). The rainfall could trigger heavy flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas.

Authorities have begun evacuations, suspended classes in parts of Jalisco and restricted maritime activity as the hurricane approaches the coast.

How strong is Hurricane Simon and where could it hit?

Category 4 hurricanes have sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph under the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The NHC warned that Simon could approach Mexico’s west-central coast during the weekend, although its precise track and the extent of its impact remained uncertain.

The states facing potential impacts include Jalisco, Michoacan, Colima and Nayarit. The storm threatens coastal communities, fishing towns and popular tourist destinations, including Puerto Vallarta.

Manzanillo, which lies near Simon’s projected path, is Mexico’s largest port and a major gateway for trade with Asia. The approaching hurricane has raised concerns about maritime activity and disruption to coastal communities.

Beyond destructive winds, the storm could produce dangerous surf and strong currents. Tropical-storm-force winds may reach parts of the coast before the hurricane’s centre arrives, potentially damaging buildings, bringing down trees and power lines, and making travel hazardous.

What emergency measures has Mexico taken?

Authorities have begun evacuations and imposed restrictions to protect residents and visitors in vulnerable areas.

Jalisco suspended classes on Friday and Monday in 22 coastal municipalities, the Associated Press reported. Officials also began evacuating people from vulnerable locations and asked tourism operators in Puerto Vallarta to ensure that workers and visitors could access shelters or safe zones.

In Manzanillo, fishermen moved their boats away from the beach, while officials closed beaches and restricted maritime traffic along parts of the Pacific coast, Reuters reported.

The Mexican Navy activated emergency response personnel in Colima. Authorities also closed ports to smaller vessels and restricted larger vessels from operating in Michoacan.

Officials have urged residents to complete preparations promptly and follow local evacuation orders and shelter guidance. Heavy rainfall could flood roads and homes, trigger mudslides and prevent emergency teams from reaching affected communities.

How much damage could Hurricane Simon cause?

The scale of the damage will depend on Simon’s strength, its eventual path and the distribution of rainfall. The NHC warned that intense precipitation could cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in steep terrain.

The storm’s effects could extend beyond the area where its centre makes landfall, with dangerous winds, rough seas and heavy rain affecting a wider stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Mexico had also faced another Pacific storm recently. Hurricane Polo struck the Baja California Peninsula the previous week as a Category 2 storm, toppling trees and utility poles, flooding streets and damaging property, reported Reuters.