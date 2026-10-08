Hurricane Isaias has become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, forcing oil and gas companies to shut offshore production in the US Gulf as the storm moves towards the northern Gulf Coast.

About 25.08% of current US Gulf oil production, or 511,619 barrels per day, had been shut in by Wednesday, according to the Marine Minerals Administration. Another 16.37% of natural gas production, or about 350.25 million cubic feet per day, was also offline.

Energy companies have evacuated workers from offshore platforms and moved operations away from the storm’s path. Shell and Chevron were among the major producers to reduce operations.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kmph) and was about 445 miles (715 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, reported Reuters. The National Hurricane Center expected further strengthening.

The hurricane could reach the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday, putting a major US oil and gas production region and nearby refineries at risk.

Why has Isaias triggered oil production cuts?

Offshore platforms are vulnerable to strong winds, waves and storm surges. Companies routinely shut wells and evacuate workers when a major hurricane approaches.

The Marine Minerals Administration said workers had been evacuated from eight production platforms and two non-dynamically positioned rigs, while one dynamically positioned rig had moved away from the storm’s path.

Operators close safety valves below the ocean floor when production is shut, preventing oil or gas from escaping and protecting offshore infrastructure.

The immediate production loss is therefore not necessarily permanent. Once the storm passes, companies can inspect facilities and restart undamaged operations after completing safety checks. Damaged infrastructure could take considerably longer to return.

How much US oil production is at risk?

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for almost 15% of US crude oil production annually, according to figures cited by The Washington Post. About a quarter of Gulf oil output had already been shut by Wednesday, removing roughly 511,000 barrels per day from the market.

That disruption could grow if Isaias affects refineries or other energy infrastructure along the Gulf Coast.

Jim Burkhard, global head of crude oil market research at S&P Global Energy, told The Washington Post that the current production cuts were large enough to affect oil markets, although previous Gulf hurricanes caused bigger disruptions. The bigger concern, he said, was whether Isaias would hit refineries.

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Offshore production can resume relatively quickly after weather conditions improve, while a refinery damaged by flooding or high winds could remain offline for much longer.

Shell evacuated personnel and shut production at its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito and Appomattox facilities. It also moved non-essential personnel from its Stones asset, reported Reuters.

Chevron began shut-in procedures at four Gulf facilities and moved some personnel onshore, while continuing operations at five other sites. Other companies with exposure to the storm include BP, Eni and Murphy Oil, alongside Shell and Chevron, reported Reuters.

Could Isaias push oil and fuel prices higher?

Traders are watching not only the production already taken offline but also whether Isaias damages platforms, pipelines, ports or refineries.

If offshore production resumes quickly, the market impact could remain limited. But prolonged outages or damage to refining infrastructure could put additional pressure on crude and fuel supplies.

A refinery disruption would be particularly important for consumers because refineries convert crude into gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

A model by consulting firm Earth Science Associates estimated that about 11.2 million barrels of oil production could be lost across the Gulf during the storm, compared with an estimated 7.1 million barrels affected by Tropical Storm Bertha in July. However, that is a model estimate, not a confirmed loss.

The final impact will depend on Isaias’ strength, landfall location and how long facilities remain offline.

Where is Hurricane Isaias headed?

Isaias was moving towards the northern Gulf Coast after strengthening over warm Gulf waters. The storm had 75 mph winds and was about 445 miles south-southwest of the Mississippi River’s mouth, reported Reuters. The NHC expected further strengthening.

Winds of about 80 mph early Thursday, with the storm moving east-northeast at around 9 mph, reported AP.

Forecasts pointed to landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday, with the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi among the areas facing the greatest risk.

The storm could bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding. Isolated rainfall could reach about 10 inches (25.4 cm) along parts of the Gulf Coast, while tornadoes were possible in parts of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.

Isaias became the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season on October 8, making it an unusually late first hurricane.

The storm formed just one day before the date of the latest first Atlantic hurricane on record, set on October 8, 1905, reported AP.

The Atlantic had remained unusually quiet before Isaias. A strong El Nino pattern helped suppress hurricane formation by increasing vertical wind shear over the Atlantic.

But Isaias encountered conditions that allowed it to intensify over the warm Gulf waters.