On Saturday, the US, along with Israel, launched what appeared to be an open-ended military operation against Iran. While Americans dubbed their onslaught ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ seeking to take out Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, the Iranians called it ‘Operation Lion’s Roar,’ with an aim to target Iranian political and military leaders.

The joint US-Israeli attack came just days after US-Iranian talks on Tehran’s nuclear program that ended without a firm agreement. Early Sunday (US time), Trump took to his social media platform to announce that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had died, describing him as “one of the most evil people History.” Despite initial dismissal, Iranian state TV eventually confirmed the death of the 86-year-old leader who had been ruling since 1989.

Although the US Congress reserved the power to official declare war (Article I of the US Constitution), Trump outrightly referred to the US-Israel attacks as “major combat operations” in his video message. The grey area arising between the declaration of a war and the president engaging in military action has left US officials and citizens alike scrambling for a sense of clarity.

The divide has also been the clear cause of tense debates surfacing among political circles and social media, with many questioning the “legality” of Trump’s actions.

Here’s how the US has been reacting to the joint US-Israel airstrikes on Iran.

Survey after Iran attack shows approval rate among Americans

Conducted on February 28, an initial YouGov poll after the strikes on Iran suggested that 33% of American adults approved of America targeting Iran, while 45% disapproved. The approval was merely 10% and 21% among Democrats and Independents, respectively. On the contrary, 68% of Republicans were in favour, as cited in an Al Jazeera report.

How US media reacted to Iran war

Major US news outlets like AP, Reuters and PBS stuck to extensively reporting on the joint US-Israeli strikes. While running blog with live updates remained the primary priority, most outlets also drove attention to Trump directly calling on the Iranian people to “take back their country.”

Another significant portion of US coverage particularly peaked when reporting on Trump’s social media announcement regarding Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death.

Reuters particularly took the lead as a primary source for verifying social media footages. NBC News even featured an exclusive interview with the Iranian Foreign Minister, wherein he countered Trump’s initial insinuation that Khamenei had died amid the airstrikes.

Headlines like “War powers debate intensifies after Trump orders attack on Iran without approval by Congress” and “Push from Saudis, Israel helped move Trump to attack Iran” by the AP and Washington Post, respectively, shed light on the growing internal US conflict while Trump found unusual support from Israel and Saudi Arabia on the Iran subject.

Meanwhile, the New York Post also pointed the spotlight elsewhere, with headlines like “Celebrations break out across the United States over strikes against Islamic Republic,” maintaining its usual victorious stance when it comes to reporting on issues tied to Trump.

How US politicians reacted to Iran war

Republicans and those from the Trump administration generally praised America’s participation alongside Israel to attack Iran on Saturday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson: “Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions. President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans—and even their own people.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune: “For years, Iran’s relentless nuclear ambitions… have posed a clear and unacceptable threat to US servicemembers, citizens in the region, and many of our allies. I commend President Trump for taking action to thwart these threats.”

Senator Lindsey Graham: “I fervently pray that we’re on the verge of a new dawn in the Middle East, with historic opportunity for lasting peace and prosperity. As to our allies in Israel, President Trump and all under his command, your bravery has set in motion the end of evil and darkness, and the beginning of the light.”

Senator Tom Cotton: “Iran’s missile program poses an imminent threat to the United States and our allies. I’m thankful President Trump is taking necessary action to protect our homeland.”

However, not all Republicans were on Trump’s side.

Former Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene: “We said ‘No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!’ Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again. My generation has been let down, abused, and used by our government our entire adult lives…”

Rep Thomas Massie: “I am opposed to this War. This is not ‘America First.’ When Congress reconvenes, I will work with Representative Ro Khanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.”

As for the reactions pouring in from the Opposition, Democrats mostly spoke out against the developments in Iran. Senator John Fetterman, however, broke with his own party to stand with Trump and Israel.

Senator John Fetterman: “Operation Epic Fury. President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris: “Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want. Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”

Rep Ro Khanna: “d: “Trump has launched an illegal regime change war in Iran with American lives at risk. Congress must convene on Monday to vote on Representative Thomas Massie and my WPR [War Powers Resolution] to stop this.”

Senator Bernie Sanders: “This Trump–Netanyahu war is unconstitutional and violates international law. It endangers the lives of US troops and people across the region. Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution immediately.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Donald Trump failed to seek Congressional authorization prior to striking Iran. Instead, the president’s decision to abandon diplomacy and launch a massive military attack has left American troops vulnerable to Iran’s retaliatory actions.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “The administration has not provided Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat. Unfortunately, President Trump’s fitful cycles of lashing out and risking wider conflict are not a viable strategy.”

New York City Zohran Mamdani: “Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.”

Rep Ilhan Omar: “President Trump is unilaterally dragging this nation into an illegal and unjustified war with Iran without congressional authorization, without a clear objective, and without any imminent threat to the United States. This is a reckless abuse of power that puts both innocent civilians and American lives on the line for a conflict the American people do not want…

“The American people are exhausted by endless wars built on false promises and paid for with American and foreign lives. Congress must reassert its constitutional authority. We must vote immediately on the War Powers resolution authored by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie. This unlawful operation must end immediately.”

Rep Pramila Jayapal: “This is an unconstitutional war and Congress needs to vote immediately on a war powers resolution to tell the president to stop. I will be a strong yes. This president promised to end wars — and instead is starting new, unconstitutional wars, wasting American taxpayer dollars and putting our servicemembers at risk. He has no respect for the constitution, Congress, or the rule of law in this country.”