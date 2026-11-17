The Donald Trump administration has moved to curb Chinese access to advanced AI chips. The interim final rule was announced on Monday — coming amid continued fallout at Nvidia over ousted CEO Jensen Huang’s romantic relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

The new rules are intended to stop Chinese firms from accessing the company’s advanced AI chips through overseas data centers. The U.S. had banned physical import of advanced AI chips to China in October 2022 — later tightening the rules to block downgraded chips that companies such as Nvidia had designed to work around the original limits.

The order came days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair. The billionaire businessman had personally lobbied President Donald Trump to loosen restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China. The matter has gained additional nuance amid the recent upheaval as US intelligence officials reportedly suspected his paramour — Former Megaspeed International executive Alice Huang — of being a Chinese intelligence operative.

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What is the Nvidia scandal?

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ‌stepped down last week after revelations of extramarital affairs — including one involving a suspected Chinese spy — raised questions over ⁠exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged ‌the chipmaker ⁠into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

The scandal first erupted on November 8 when The New York Times reported that the then CEO was romantically involved with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. The report added that some within the US government suspected she might be a spy for China.

Jensen Huang had subsequently admitted to infidelity in a public statement sent to NVIDIA employees — resigning soon after news of a second extramarital affair with an Nvidia executive broke. Reuters reported shortly after he stepped down that the ousted CEO allegedly had an intimate relationship with a third woman, another unnamed employee at Nvidia. Huang has not confirmed or commented on the subsequent allegations.

Beijing has rejected claims that Huang was targeted — with its foreign ministry saying that the allegations were “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China.”

US closes loophole allowing remote access to AI chips

The US Department of Commerce noted in an official release that rapid advancement in cloud computing and SI infrastructure had made it “increasingly possible to access advanced American computing capabilities remotely”. Major Chinese tech giants have long bypassed physical export bans by renting cloud computing power from overseas data centers in countries that can legally buy advanced US AI chips. The companies could send their data and AI training workloads online to servers in places such as Malaysia or Thailand — with the finished results streamed back to China without any restricted hardware ever crossing the border.

The new rules will require data center customers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil to receive a special license from the Commerce Department in order to buy advanced AI chips from American companies. A license will also be required if these overseas centers provide “significant volumes” of computing power to companies headquartered in China, Russia, Cuba and other countries banned from receiving certain types of advanced American technology.

“These restrictions will undermine the ability of companies headquartered in countries of concern to use US advanced superintelligence semiconductors to train advanced models. Data centers, foreign foundries, and chip exporters are required to perform robust due diligence on their customers,” read an excerpt from the official notice.

Singapore seeks ‘trusted access’ to AI chips

Singapore said on Tuesday that it was seeking “trusted access” to advanced AI chips and talking to the relevant US authorities.

The city-state has found itself at the centre of controversy since cloud computing firm Megaspeed is registered in Singapore. The company is suspected of helping Chinese firms get around US export controls on advanced AI chips. Former director Alice Huang was accused of being a Chinese spy earlier this month and remains under FBI scrutiny. Recent reports by The Guardian and Reuters also highlighted the puzzling corporate picture presented by Megaspeed — with registered affiliates across the US, Asia, and Australia, but almost no physical presence.

Singapore is now battling to contain the damage to its reputation as a stable, rule-based business hub and trusted destination for multinational investment. AFP quoted a government statement as saying that it would continue to “Safeguard access to advanced semiconductors and computing capabilities for legitimate companies operating here and act against those who flout our laws”. Meanwhile, Megaspeed said on Sunday that Alice Huang had left the firm more than a year ago.