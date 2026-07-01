The United States Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship isn’t just a win for the immigrant community but also for the US economy. According to the Center for Migration Studies estimates that beneficiaries of birthright citizenship will contribute $7.7 trillion to the US economy over their lifetimes, with $438 billion of that arriving between 2025 and 2029 alone.

A separate paper in the Journal on Migration and Human Security breaks the number down further, tracing it to 3.9 million beneficiaries across three groups, working-age adults born between 1960 and 2009, who account for $4.2 trillion; current children born between 2010 and 2024, worth $2.6 trillion; and children not yet born, projected to add another $927 billion by 2044.

The US Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump‘s executive order that tried to end automatic birthright citizenship. The ruling leaves the 14th Amendment untouched, meaning children born on American soil keep their right to citizenship, regardless of their parents’ immigration status. For businesses and economists watching the case, the decision is being read as more than a legal win. It protects an economic engine that researchers value in the trillions of dollars.

A setback for the executive order

The order was signed on Trump’s first day back in the White House and had already been blocked by several lower courts before it reached the Supreme Court. It never actually took effect anywhere in the country. The justices ruled that the Constitution and long-standing federal law protect birthright citizenship, with only narrow exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats or of an occupying foreign force, AP reported. The 14th Amendment is direct on this point, all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are citizens.

$7.7 trillion business win

Even after subtracting the public cost of educating these immigrant children, including thirteen years of K-12 schooling and subsidies for those who complete a four-year degree, the paper puts the net economic contribution at $6.6 trillion.

The Journal on Migration and Human Security paper points to 3.1 million active workers in this population over its hundred-year framework. Of those, 2.1 million work in jobs that require at least some college, including office administration, sales, healthcare and management.

The researchers argue that this kind of upward mobility would be highly unlikely without the legal protections that come with citizenship. Had the executive order stood, Penn State researchers estimated that roughly 255,000 people born in the U.S. each year would have been denied citizenship, a group that would have included children of H-1B and L-1 visa holders as well as undocumented workers.

What repeal would have cost

According to the Journal on Migration and Human Security paper, ending birthright citizenship would have erased the future contributions of children not yet born, a loss of up to $1 trillion in income and 400,000 college-qualified workers. A 2025 study from the Migration Policy Institute and Penn State’s Population Research Institute goes further, arguing that repeal would have worked against its own goal. Their modeling shows that withholding citizenship from U.S.-born children of unauthorised or temporary immigrant parents would swell the unauthorised population by 2.7 million by 2045 and 5.4 million by 2075, rather than shrinking it.

California and Texas lead the gains

The economic upside is not spread evenly. California is the largest beneficiary, gaining more than $2.2 trillion from birthright citizens, with Texas close behind at nearly $1.3 trillion. Illinois gains $366 billion, Florida $326 billion, New York $257 billion and Washington $252 billion, according to the same research. These are states with long histories of immigration, and the paper argues their economies have been shaped by generations of workers who started out as the U.S.-born children of immigrant parents.

A warning about a permanent underclass

The Migration Policy Institute and Penn State researchers describe a longer-term risk beyond the balance sheet. They warn that repeal would create a self-perpetuating, multigenerational underclass, with U.S.-born residents inheriting the disadvantage of their parents and even their grandparents. By 2075, the study estimates, 1.7 million U.S.-born people would lack citizenship or legal status despite having parents who were themselves born in the United States. The researchers also point out that so-called birth tourism, often cited to justify repeal, is rare: nonresident foreign mothers account for only about 9,000 of the 3.6 million births that occur in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is also a workplace angle to the ruling. Gallup finds that US immigrants are significantly more optimistic about the country and happier than the general population, at a moment when a record 79 percent of U.S. adults now see immigration as good for the country. Gallup CEO Jon Clifton has connected this to a workforce problem: employee engagement and happiness are at record lows nationally, and he argues that AI offers a much-needed opportunity to transform how people work. For a country trying to fix workplace morale, immigrant optimism is being treated as an asset worth protecting rather than a side note.

The Journal on Migration and Human Security paper calls citizenship at birth a critical equalising factor that helps children of immigrants overcome the racism, inequality and geographic segregation that can otherwise limit their parents’ generation. For now, the Supreme Court’s decision means that calculation stays intact. The 14th Amendment holds, the projected $7.7 trillion stays on the table, and the researchers behind these studies say the bigger economic risk was always repeal, not the status quo.