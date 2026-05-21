The FBI has shut down a major India-linked call centre fraud operation that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly victims in the United States and other countries of millions of dollars through fake tech support scams.

The case, investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division, has already led to several convictions, including five India-based fraudsters and a former employee connected to the scheme. Now, two senior executives behind a telecommunications company linked to the operation have admitted they intentionally helped the scam network continue for years.

FBI busts India-linked tech support scam network

According to federal prosecutors in Providence, former CEO Adam Young, 42, from Miami, and former CSO Harrison Gevirtz, 33, from Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to charges linked to the fraud operation. The duo admitted they ran a business that provided services like phone numbers, call routing, call tracking and call forwarding to customers they knew were running fake tech support scams.

Both pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, a federal charge that involves knowing about a crime and failing to report it. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2026.

🚨#BREAKING: #YourFBI has shut down a call center operation in India that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims here in the U.S. & abroad out of millions of dollars through tech support scams, & two senior executives who operated a business that enabled it, have just admitted to… pic.twitter.com/zlSWOspKQ7 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 20, 2026

How the scam worked

Court documents, according to the Department of Justice, suggest the fraud ran from around 2016 to 2022. Victims would suddenly see fake pop-up alerts on their computers claiming the device had been infected with viruses or malware. The messages pushed people to call a phone number for “technical support.”

But once victims called, they were connected to scam call centres, many based in India. The callers would then pressure people, often elderly victims, into paying hundreds of dollars for fake or unnecessary tech support services.

In some cases, scammers remotely accessed victims’ computers and stole personal and financial information. Investigators say the fraudsters targeted vulnerable people, especially older Americans.

The FBI said Young and Gevirtz were fully aware of the scams. According to investigators, they received repeated complaints from phone companies, victims and law enforcement agencies warning them that their customers were involved in fraud.

But instead of stopping them or reporting them, prosecutors say the two executives helped the scammers continue operating. Court filings claim they advised some customers on how to avoid complaints and prevent their accounts from being shut down.

Five India-based fraudsters convicted

The investigation also led to the convictions of several India-based fraudsters, including Sahil Narang, Chirag Sachdeva, Abrar Anjum and Manish Kumar. Another individual, Jagmeet Singh Virk, was convicted separately in California.

FBI calls the scheme ‘despicable’

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, strongly condemned the operation.

“What the CEO and CSO of this well-known call tracking and analytics company did was downright despicable,” he said.

“By their own admission, they willfully profited from telemarketing and tech support scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly, exploited the vulnerable, and drained victims of their life savings and peace of mind.” He added that behind every scam call was “a real person left frightened, humiliated, or financially shattered.”

According to the FBI, tech support scams cost Americans $2.1 billion last year alone. In Rhode Island, residents reported losing at least $5.7 million. Docks warned that the FBI would continue aggressively investigating people who help scam networks operate.

“If you fuel and support these criminal networks that prey on unsuspecting consumers, the FBI will pursue you relentlessly to ensure you’re held accountable for the harm you helped inflict,” he said.