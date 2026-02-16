US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel J. Paparo on Sunday praised India’s military response during Operation Sindoor, calling its execution impressive and measured. Speaking during his visit to New Delhi, he also said the defence relationship between India and the United States is on a “steeply upward trajectory.”

The Admiral, who is currently on a visit to India, spoke to a small group of journalists and said there are important lessons to be learned from the conflict, especially because Chinese-origin weapons and guidance systems were used during the fighting.

US Indo-Pacific chief praises India’s handling of Operation Sindoor

Responding to a question from The Times of India on Operation Sindoor, Admiral Paparo began by recalling the terror attack in Pahalgam that triggered the crisis. “First of all, I have tremendous reverence for the terrible event (Pahalgam terror attack) that preceded the crisis.”

He added, “In my discussion with my partners, I applaud the tactical execution (of operations). We also sincerely applaud the restraint that was exhibited. We hope to work together to see that such a terrible event doesn’t happen again.”

The Admiral also noted that the Indian military has shown a serious commitment to studying the conflict carefully and drawing lessons from it. According to him, that willingness to learn is important in today’s security environment.

When asked what lessons the US drew from Operation Sindoor, especially since Pakistan used Chinese weapons during the conflict, he signalled towards the changing nature of modern warfare. “Complex long-range weapons have complex long-range kill chains,” he said. He explained that with the “combination of sensors, communication, propulsion, warheads, seekers in the 21st century, geography is no longer a commodity….”

Concerns over China and Indo-Pacific tensions

Admiral Paparo also spoke about rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, particularly due to growing “coercion” and “aggression” in the region. “Deterrence is our highest duty,” he told TOI. “It is my job to think through the worst-case scenario and to be prepared for that.”

He said India shares many of these concerns. The Indo-Pacific, he pointed out, is home to 60% of the world’s population, over 60% of global GDP and seven of the world’s largest militaries. “We deal with those concerns with the growing partnerships… mutually respectful, sovereign relationship between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

He added that both countries remain committed to sovereignty, freedom of navigation and freedom of the seas. “We applaud India as a great net contributor to the security of the Indian Ocean region,” he told TOI. According to him, the two sides are also working to strengthen maritime security cooperation.

Joint exercises deepening military ties

Looking ahead to the upcoming MILAN naval exercise, Admiral Paparo said it is encouraging to see the defence partnership expanding steadily. He referred to the defence agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 31, 2025, between US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said exercises such as Yudh Abhyas in Alaska, MILAN, the Malabar series, the COPE India exercise and the Tiger Triumph series, along with growing people-to-people contacts, are bringing the two militaries closer.

Speaking about the future of warfare, the Admiral said success will depend on who controls and understands the information space. “Increasingly, the 21st century will be dominated by actors who master the information environment, that is, space, counter-space, electronic warfare, low observability and other technologies,” he said. On India’s upcoming AI summit, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the lead. “PM Modi’s visionary AI summit. I celebrate India’s vision on how to make use of AI in the 21st century,” he said.



