Two Indian-origin brothers who ran a massive fraud network, according to DHS, are now staring at decades, possibly centuries, behind bars. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Bhaskar and Arun Savani were convicted this month after a long, multi-agency investigation. Together, they now face prison sentences of more than 400 years. Sentencing is scheduled for July 8 and July 9.

Who are the Brothers behind the ‘Savani Group’ fraud

According to investigators, the brothers ran a complex operation known as the “Savani Group,” which brought in tens of millions of dollars through fraud over nearly a decade.

Bhaskar Savani, a trained dentist, handled dental practices under the group. His brother Arun looked after the money side of things, including properties and finances. Prosecutors said the pair did not just run one scam, they ran many at the same time.

They filed false H-1B visa applications to bring in foreign workers and then kept them dependent on their system. They also billed Medicaid using the names of dentists who were not actually treating patients. At the same time, they were moving money through multiple accounts, hiding profits, and claiming personal expenses as business costs to avoid paying taxes.

Brothers Bhaskar and Arun Savani, who ran a visa fraud scheme and built a multimillion-dollar criminal enterprise, face prison sentences of over 400 years after their convictions this month thanks to a multiagency investigation that included ICE @HSI_HQ.



The Savani brothers:… pic.twitter.com/RMF39TZSW3 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 16, 2026

Patients, workers, and taxpayers caught in the middle

The case goes beyond financial fraud. Authorities said the brothers put people at risk while chasing profits. They were even accused of placing prototype dental implants in patients, devices that had not been cleared by the FDA, without patients even knowing.

At the same time, foreign workers were allegedly exploited through the visa system, and taxpayer-funded programs were drained of millions. Investigators said more than $32 million was taken from Medicaid alone.

The brothers were found guilty of running a racketeering enterprise, visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, tax-related offences, and obstruction of justice. Bhaskar Savani was also convicted for distributing unsafe and misbranded medical devices.

A key associate, Aleksandra “Ola” Radomiak, was also found guilty of her role in the fraud, including healthcare-related charges.

A web of fraud that took years to untangle

According to DHS, “This significant prosecution exemplifies the commitment of the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners to protect taxpayer-funded programs from fraudsters and corrupt healthcare professionals who seek their own personal enrichment by bilking government programs and then laundering their ill gotten gains,” said A. Tysen Duva from the Justice Department.

David Metcalf added, “This sprawling investigation and prosecution meant untangling a complex web of fraudulent billing practices and sham medical entities… It’s gratifying to dismantle this crooked enterprise and hold those responsible to account.”

From immigration authorities, Eric McLoughlin said, “Today’s convictions send a clear message that those who build criminal enterprises on the backs of vulnerable patients, exploited workers, and U.S. taxpayers will be held to account.”