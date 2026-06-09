As SpaceX is finally all set to go public in what is expected to be the largest IPO in US history, the spotlight will naturally fall on Elon Musk and the company’s $1.77 trillion valuation. However, beyond the headlines about billionaires and Wall Street, the IPO is now creating story of wealth creation, one that belongs to welders, technicians and factory workers who took a chance on a little-known rocket company years ago. One of them is Juan Hernandez.

What is Juan Hernandez’s story

More than a decade ago, Hernandez was simply looking for a well-paying job. Having immigrated to the United States from Mexico, he learned welding because he hoped he will get a stable income and better prospects. In 2015, a friend told him about an opportunity at SpaceX. Hernandez did not know much about rockets or the company itself, but the pay caught his attention.

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“I didn’t even know what SpaceX was when my friend was talking about it, but the money was sufficient at the time,” Hernandez, now 42, told The Wall Street Journal. He joined SpaceX as a contractor, earning $28 an hour. Later, he was hired as a full-time employee and received company stock worth about $10,000, which vested over five years.

Betting on the company’s future

Like many SpaceX employees, Hernandez was given the option to buy additional shares using a portion of his paycheck. Over the years, he steadily added to his holdings.

At the time, the shares carried little of the glamour they do today. SpaceX was still a privately held company trying to prove itself in the highly competitive space industry. However, Hernandez held on.

His patience began to pay off in 2020, when SpaceX’s valuation climbed to around $36 billion. He started selling small portions of his stake and used the proceeds to buy properties across Texas, building a modest real-estate business alongside his wife.

A fortune built one paycheck at a time

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, today, with SpaceX targeting an IPO price of $135 per share, Hernandez’s remaining stock is worth around $880,000.

The wealth did not arrive through a lottery ticket or a lucky trade. It came from years of work, regular stock purchases and a belief that the company could become something much bigger.

“It’s put me in a comfortable position for life,” Hernandez told WSJ.

He left SpaceX last year and now works as a welder at Blue Origin’s rocket-launch site, but the shares he accumulated during his years at the company continue to transform his financial future.

The employee windfall behind the IPO

Hernandez is far from alone. For years, SpaceX compensated employees not only with salaries but also with company shares. Some workers received stock when it was valued at less than $2 per share. With the IPO price now set at $135, many long-time employees are sitting on gains that would have once seemed unimaginable.

The result is one of the largest employee wealth-creation stories in recent corporate history. While investors are excited about the company’s market debut, thousands of current and former workers stand to benefit from the value they helped create.

The company behind the frenzy

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX set out to lower the cost of space travel and make humanity a multi-planetary species. More than two decades later, the company has become a dominant force in the space industry through its Falcon rockets, Dragon spacecraft and Starlink satellite internet business.

SpaceX plans to raise as much as $75 billion through its IPO, valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion. The offering would surpass the record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019 and rank among the biggest stock market debuts ever.

The IPO is also expected to significantly boost Musk’s wealth. Based on the proposed valuation, analysts estimate the increase could push his net worth past the trillion-dollar mark, making him the world’s first trillionaire on paper.