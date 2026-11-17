As a 30-year-old engineer at Sun Microsystems in 1993, Jensen Huang could never have imagined that a simple sit-down with his friends Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in a Denny’s diner booth would lay the foundation for a future historic multi-trillion-dollar company. A few chapters later, the Taiwanese-American electrical engineer probably never envisioned being toppled from the seat of power as Nvidia chief either.

Jensen Huang continues to lose billions

As a series of personal controversies, including an extramarital affair with an international tech executive suspected of being a Chinese spy, continues to weigh on the billionaire, he keeps slipping on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. Having once occupied the 8th rank on Forbes’ 2026 Forbes 400 list, the ousted Nvidia chief executive doesn’t even stand among the Top 10 richest people on the net worth tracker’s rankings.

As of Monday night, Huang’s fortune took another major multi-billion-dollar hit. Slumping to No. 14 on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, the Nvidia co-founder had an estimated net worth of $136.2 billion. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index’s real-time rankings put him even lower at No. 16 with an estimated net worth of $130 billion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Another tech meltdown hits United Airlines after FAA ground stop – Check flight disruptions

Monday’s $6 billion net worth loss came as Nvidia’s stock fell for a third trading day in a row, according to a Forbes report. Huang’s fortune had already bled around 12% last week as multiple reports of his extramarital affairs were followed by his resignation from the company he helped establish. At 3 pm EST on Monday, Huang’s net worth stood at $135.8 billion, a 16.3% drop from $162.2 billion before the market opening last Monday.

In the wake of the raging affairs scandal starting last Monday, Huang has fallen six spots in the Forbes billionaire rankings. As his company’s stock suffered the consequences, he too kept losing wealth in intervals: $3.1 billion on Friday, $8.2 billion on Thursday, $8.4 billion on Tuesday and $7.4 billion last Monday, according to Forbes.

These multiplying losses, extending his net worth decline to 16% over the past week, have put him behind fellow billionaires Warren Buffett, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega, Walmart’s Rob Walton and his family, Walmart’s Jim Walton and his family last week, and finally Alice Walton this week.

Open letter, CEO chaos, plummeting stock: Nvidia crisis intensifies

US President Donald Trump and high-profile tech leaders such as Elon Musk, alongside a sizeable portion of Nvidia’s workforce, shareholders and supporters are rallying behind the chipmaker’s co-founder. As they demand his reinstatement as CEO, pending an investigation into the matter, an open letter titled ‘Stand with Jensen’ or “Bring Jensen Back’ has now crossed 190,000 signatures, of which 9,640 are from current Nvidians and 1,707 from former Nvidians.

Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper, lit up on Monday with supportive messages for the influential AI leader, including “Taiwan Loves Jensen.”

Despite such efforts by Huang’s supporters and reports suggesting talks of Jensen’s comeback could be brewing behind the scenes at Nvidia, the company appears to have ruled out any such possibility. Following the co-founder’s resignation, Nvidia’s finance chief and VP Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board continues its search for the former top boss’s permanent successor.

A recent report by Reuters, citing three sources, indicated the Nvidia board is not considering a return for Huang as CEO. The company is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday (US time).

A day before the crucial development, Nvidia shares closed down more than 4%. Nvidia has lost $800 billion in market value, and its stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is dropping to 11.54 from 15.59, below the 20.8 average for the Nasdaq Composite, as its future leadership remains uncertain, Reuters reported.