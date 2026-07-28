For years, Jaya Sondhi found herself juggling work, family and the time-consuming process of preparing authentic Indian meals. Living in Minnesota for 17 years, the Maple Grove resident often wondered why making traditional Indian dishes required so many spices, ingredients and complicated steps.

That question eventually led to the launch of JJ Magic Masala, a startup that aims to make Indian cooking simpler without changing its authentic taste. After nearly two years of developing and testing recipes with family and friends, the company has now launched its first three cooking blends on Amazon.

Three blends for everyday meals and special occasions

The company’s first product lineup includes Signature, designed for everyday Indian dishes, Makhani for restaurant-style favourites, and Biryani for celebration meals. As reported by The New India Abroad, the blends are meant to replace long ingredient lists and multiple spice jars with a single cooking mix while keeping traditional flavours intact.

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According to the company, the products are aimed at busy parents, young professionals, college students, beginners and anyone who finds Indian cooking overwhelming.

Simplifying the process, not the flavour

Sondhi said the goal was never to change the taste of Indian food but to make the cooking process easier. “We didn’t want to simplify the flavour, we wanted to simplify the process,” she said in a statement. “Our mission is to make authentic Indian cooking approachable without compromising authentic flavour. If a teenager can confidently prepare an authentic Indian meal at home, we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.”

The company says each blend removes the need for lengthy spice lists, complicated preparation and technical cooking techniques, making traditional recipes more accessible for home cooks.

More than just a spice brand

For Sondhi, the launch represents more than the debut of a new food product. She hopes it will encourage more people to try cooking Indian meals that may have once seemed too difficult.

With its Amazon launch, JJ Magic Masala is betting that simplifying the cooking process can help bring authentic Indian flavors into more kitchens without sacrificing tradition.