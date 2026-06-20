What started as a simple $2.99 grocery bag has turned into one of the most surprising retail stories in recent years. Trader Joe’s, the popular California-based grocery chain, is now battling a federal trademark lawsuit over alleged counterfeit versions of its viral mini canvas tote bags. The company filed the case in California last month, arguing that knockoff products being sold online could mislead customers into believing they are buying genuine Trader Joe’s merchandise.

The legal battle comes as Trader Joe’s is once again fuelling tote mania with the launch of a new colourful summer collection this month. As shoppers rush to stores for the latest release, the bags continue to spark long lines, eye-popping resale prices and a booming secondary market. In some overseas cities where Trader Joe’s does not operate, listings have reportedly reached as high as $50,000.

The story began quietly in 2024, but it has only gotten bigger since then.

The bag nobody expected to become famous

Trader Joe’s mini tote bag was never meant to be a must-have item. The small canvas bag, measuring roughly 13 by 11 by 6 inches, was released in a handful of colours and sold for just $2.99. According to the company, the bags reached stores and sold out before Trader Joe’s even had a chance to promote them.

That unexpected shortage helped fuel the craze. As shoppers began posting about the bags on TikTok in early 2024, interest exploded. Within a week, videos featuring the totes had attracted more than 11 million views. Customers rushed to stores across the United States, with many locations limiting how many bags each shopper could buy.

The frenzy soon drew comparisons to the Stanley Cup craze that led to chaotic scenes and long queues earlier that year.

Massive lines spotted outside of Trader Joe's across the country after the grocery store released a new $2.99 tote bag.



According to the Wall Street Journal, similar Trader Joe's bags have been listed online for $50,000 overseas in cities like London and Tokyo.



One East Coast… pic.twitter.com/QQfTsCJk0H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 19, 2026

From $3 bag to hundreds, and even thousands of dollars

The resale market took off almost immediately. People who managed to buy the bags began listing them online for far more than their original price. Some bags that cost less than $3 in stores were being resold for as much as $500 on eBay within days.

As demand continued to grow, some listings reportedly climbed to nearly $1,000. Instead of fading away, the trend kept returning. New colours and special editions released throughout 2024, 2025, and 2026 brought back the same scenario every time. Shoppers lined up before sunrise, stores saw crowds wrapping around city blocks, and social media once again filled with videos of people hunting for the latest version.

Why are people so obsessed with it?

Research by consumer analytics firm Numerator found that nearly 10% of Trader Joe’s shoppers purchased a mini tote in 2025. That converts to about 3.4% of all American households.

The study found that mini tote buyers visited Trader Joe’s more often and spent significantly more money than the average shopper.

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When asked why they bought the bags, around half said they liked the cute and stylish design. Others bought them as gifts, while many described them as a fun impulse purchase. Nearly a third said the low price made the purchase feel risk-free. Interestingly, only a small percentage admitted they bought the bags specifically to resell them.

Marketing experts believe social media played a huge role in creating demand.

The bags became a status symbol overseas

The craze did not stay in the United States. A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Trader Joe’s tote bags had become highly sought-after in countries where the grocery chain does not operate.

In cities such as London, Melbourne and Tokyo, resale listings reportedly reached prices as high as $50,000. In Japan, the bags have become part of an “American Casual” fashion trend. One commentator told the BBC that people go to extraordinary lengths to get their hands on Trader Joe’s merchandise.

Experts say the appeal comes partly from exclusivity. Because Trader Joe’s stores exist only in the United States, carrying one of the bags can signal that someone has visited America or has access to something difficult to obtain abroad.

The phenomenon has been compared to tote bags from famous bookstores and cultural landmarks around the world, where the item itself becomes a symbol of travel and experience.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that some Americans deliberately buy the maximum number of bags allowed and send them to friends and relatives overseas. One example involved dozens of totes being shipped to family members in South Korea.

Why Trader Joe’s went to court

The latest chapter in the story involves counterfeit products. On May 28, Trader Joe’s filed a federal trademark lawsuit in California against logistics companies 4PX Express USA and Cainiao Supply Chain US Inc.

A few days later, on June 2, the company sought a temporary restraining order while the case moves through court. Importantly, Trader Joe’s is not targeting people who legally buy genuine bags and resell them for a profit.

Instead, the lawsuit focuses on fake versions of the tote bags that allegedly copy Trader Joe’s branding and appearance, potentially misleading customers into believing they are purchasing authentic merchandise.

The company said it filed the lawsuit to protect consumers from knockoff products. “We are aware that some knockoff totes are being sold online and have recently filed a lawsuit to protect our customers from being misled,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson said, according to FastCompany.

The spokesperson added that the company wants customers to receive exactly what they believe they are paying for.