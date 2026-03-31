Donald Trump has confirmed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the United States from April 27 to 30 as state guests as US marks the 250th anniversary of its independence.

In his post, Trump stated that a “beautiful banquet dinner at the White House” was scheduled for April 28 and said he was looking forward to spending time with the King, whom he described as someone he “greatly respects.” He added that the visit would be “terrific,” signalling a warm personal tone despite recent political disagreements.

Visit framed around historic milestone

The visit comes as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence, which will be a central theme of the trip. Buckingham Palace said the tour aims to celebrate both historic ties and the modern relationship between the two countries.

Washington DC is expected to be a key stop, and King Charles is also likely to address the US Congress. This will be the first state visit by a British monarch to the US since Queen Elizabeth II travelled there in 2007.

Trump’s criticism of allies lingers in background

The announcement follows a sharp message from Trump directed at the UK and other allies over the Iran war. In a strongly worded post, he told them to “go get your own oil” and warned that the US would no longer step in to help as it had in the past.

These statements had raised questions about whether the visit would proceed, especially given ongoing tensions between Washington and London over foreign policy. However, the confirmation of the trip suggests both sides are keen to maintain diplomatic engagement.

Personal diplomacy appears to outweigh tensions

Regardless of policy differences, Trump has repeatedly emphasised his personal rapport with King Charles. After his own UK visit last year, he praised the monarch and described their interactions as “amazing.”

The UK government appears willing to use this personal connection to steady relations, even as disagreements persist with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whom Trump recently criticised.

Itinerary and possible family moment

On the return journey, King Charles is expected to visit Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory. Meanwhile, there is growing curiosity over whether he might meet Prince Harry, who lives in the US, during the trip. Full details are still awaited but Trump’s early announcement and enthusiastic messaging have already set the tone