Fresh off becoming the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO, Elon Musk is facing renewed political heat in Washington. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has called for investigations into Musk’s role in sweeping government spending cuts carried out through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Khanna further accused the billionaire of helping dismantle US foreign aid programmes that supported vulnerable populations worldwide.

Khanna calls for accountability over USAID cuts

Speaking on the “I’ve Had It” podcast on Saturday, Khanna argued that Musk should be subpoenaed and held accountable if Democrats regain control of Congress. He claimed that cuts to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) may have put millions of children at risk.

“I do believe once we take power, there needs to be accountability,” Khanna said. “There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk. You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Khanna argued that Musk should be questioned over his role in government spending reductions carried out through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“He needs to answer for that. He needs to be subpoenaed. He needs to face investigation. He needs to answer for what he did with DOGE. It’s not just ‘let’s move on,'” Khanna added.

Podcast host backs investigation demand

Podcast host Jennifer Welch agreed with Khanna’s remarks and accused Musk of harming vulnerable populations through spending cuts. “I love that we need to keep pushing the talking point that you just had that we don’t need to celebrate Elon Musk making other people millionaires. If you are the party of pro-life like you say you are, MAGA, he’s killing millions of the poorest people on the planet,” Welch said. “So I think that hypocrisy there is really stunning.”

Criticism grows after Musk’s trillionaire milestone

This statement came weeks after Musk’s wealth surged following SpaceX’s IPO, which helped him become the world’s first trillionaire and further widened his lead as the richest person on the planet. The achievement drew both praise and criticism, with some Democrats and media commentators renewing concerns about Musk’s growing influence in business and government.

Khanna pushes wealth tax on billionaires

Khanna has also been advocating for a new proposal called the “Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act”, which would impose a 5% annual wealth tax on assets exceeding $1 billion. The California Democrat has argued that the measure would help address widening economic inequality in the United States.

“We have a deep economic divide in this country. On one side, places like Silicon Valley are generating extreme wealth. On the other side, families are struggling to cover the cost of health care, housing, and basic needs. We can tax billionaires a modest amount to make sure everyone has a fair chance while keeping our innovative engine,” Khanna said in a press release in March.