The world’s first private space station, Haven‑1, is on track for launch in early 2027 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a major milestone in the commercial space era.

The station, under development by US aerospace company Vast, is already being assembled and represents a significant shift toward privately owned orbital infrastructure as NASA prepares to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade.

What do we know about Haven-1?

Haven‑1 is designed as a compact, commercial outpost in low Earth orbit, built to operate independently of government agencies and serve as a precursor to larger future space habitats. The station’s development has involved close collaboration between Vast and key partners including SpaceX and support from NASA’s ongoing Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations initiative.

ALSO READ Netflix Co-CEO faces US Senate panel over Warner Bros deal

The launch plan calls for the Falcon 9 booster to place Haven‑1 into orbit, with the station expected to function as an autonomous satellite initially. While the mission will be uncrewed at first, NASA and Vast have discussed future crewed missions that may see astronauts visiting the outpost aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Vast has been steadily progressing on assembly milestones. The space start-up has moved Haven‑1 into the integration phase at its Long Beach headquarters, preparing the station’s systems and structure for final testing before launch. This includes outfitting the habitat with life support, power and communications systems capable of hosting short‑duration crew missions and research activities.

NASA helped in the progression in Haven-1 satellite

Earlier this year, NASA helped advance the Haven-1 satellite project. This month, Vast Space finished building the main structure of Haven-1. By the end of the year, they plan to run a full set of tests with NASA.

NASA hasn’t officially shared all the rules for commercial space stations after the ISS, but any company that wants to stay important in space will need NASA’s support. The agency has been unusually open about its plans for a future without the ISS. NASA doesn’t plan to own the next generation of space stations.

For now, Haven-1 is still on the ground, being assembled and tested. If everything goes as planned, in 2027 a single SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket could launch the first privately built space station into orbit.