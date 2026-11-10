At 31%, US President Donald Trump‘s rating hit the lowest levels of his political career, according to a mid-October Reuters/Ipsos poll. Since then, his approval has remained relatively the same. In the latest Reuters poll completed on Monday (US time), his approval rating was 32%, near the same mark and unchanged from two previous polls conducted between late October and early November.

Trump approval ratings continue to tank after the midterms

These results follow the Republican Party’s resounding defeat at the November 3 midterm elections. The MAGA leader’s approval ratings have largely stayed in the 30 percent range for quite a while now as he continues to face the American public’s wrath for rising inflation and the cost of living ever since he launched a military campaign against Iran in late February.

According to a monthly graph of Reuters/Ipsos polls gathering responses from adults nationwide, Trump’s approval ratings slipped to 38% after a long stretch of holding out in the 40s in November 2025. Contrary to brief recoveries on some dates in December, January, and March, the numbers have continued to slip further, settling at the lowest 31% on October 19, 2026.

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Trump ratings on immigration, economy

The latest poll completed on November 9 found his approval rating on immigration policy at 38%. On the other hand, Americans have graded him considerably lower on the economy front: 25%.

He received his lowest rating on the immigration side (36%) in a Reuters poll ending on November 2. The results were reported after a key architect of Trump’s immigration and deportation policies, Stephen Miller, was promoted to take on the role of the new White House chief of staff.

In a recent ’60 Minutes’ interview with CBS News, the MAGA leader made the rarest of rare admissions that his deportation policy went “too tough” and cost Republicans at the ballot box.

“I think it both helped and hurt,” the president said. “I think I got an A plus for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out, but I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs that created one violation for breaking of the law, that was what they came into the country illegally.”

“I think it was too tough,” he said of his own deportation policy.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lowest rating in terms of his handling of the cost of living has been 17% on September 20. It was 21% on the November 9 poll.

Of the 1,705 US adults responding to the latest poll conducted online November 6 to 9, 81% of Republicans backed the Republican POTUS’ approach. However, only 50% of Republican respondents supported how he’s tackled the cost of living.

Notably, Trump also has a negative net approval rating in 39 states, according to a recent Civiqs state-by-state tracker. While three states remain split with a net approval rating of zero, only eight states (Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming) recorded positive net approval.