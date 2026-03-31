From April 1, the work visa system in the US is changing in a big way. If you’re planning to apply for a US visa, things are about to get a lot more serious. The US government is rolling out stricter checks, and this time, your social media presence will be under closer watch, too.

For years, the H-1B lottery has been criticised for being too random and easy to misuse. Now, US authorities are trying to clean things up by focusing more on the quality of jobs, the salaries being offered, and how responsibly employers are hiring.

New I-129 form becomes mandatory

One of the first changes applicants will notice is the introduction of a new Form I-129. From April 1 onwards, every single H-1B petition must use this updated form. There’s no room for error here. If an employer sends in an application using the old version, it will be rejected immediately, without any exceptions. But this updated form is only one part of a much bigger change.

According to Steven A. Brown, a partner at Reddy Neumann Brown PC, “April 1 is more than just the start of H-1B filing season—it marks a fundamental shift in how petitions will be reviewed.”

He pointed out that the new form now asks for detailed wage-level information, and more importantly, the selection system itself is being tied directly to those wage levels. “With the new Form I-129 now requiring detailed wage level disclosures—and a wage-weighted lottery system tying selection odds directly to those classifications—employers can no longer afford guesswork or inconsistencies.”

He added, “From how you define the role to how you document it across registration, LCA, and petition, everything must align.”

Wage-based lottery replaces pure chance

The biggest change lies in how candidates are selected. The earlier system relied heavily on random selection, but that is now being replaced by a wage-weighted lottery. Jobs offering higher salaries will have a better chance of getting picked.

This makes choosing the correct wage level extremely important. A wrong classification could directly affect the chances of selection. As Brown noted again, the new system leaves little room for mistakes, and employers can’t rely on guesswork anymore.

Employers must share more details than before

Another major change is the amount of information employers must now provide. The application will require clear details about what the job actually involves. Employers will need to spell out the education required for the role, how many years of experience are needed, whether the position involves supervising others, and what kind of specialised skills are expected.

By asking employers to include all of this in the main petition, authorities can now compare everything more closely, from the initial registration to the Labor Condition Application and finally the H-1B filing itself.

Even with all these changes, one rule hasn’t changed. As Brown put it, “The prevailing wage level is determined by the requirements of the position, not by the qualifications of the individual being hired.”

Social media checks to cover more visa types

Until now, social media screening was already being done for some visa categories, including H-1B applicants, students, and exchange visitors. But from March 30, this will expand to many more visa types.

This includes people applying under categories like A-3 and G-5 visas, H-3 visas, some H-4 dependents, fiancé and spouse visas under the K category, religious worker visas, as well as certain humanitarian and witness-related visas.

The State Department made its stand very clear in its statement. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” it said, stressing that the process is not just routine paperwork.

Longer waits and delays likely

While the State Department has not said exactly how much time the new checks will add, experts believe the process could slow down. Sarah Collins, an associate at Ogletree Deakins, explained how serious the checks can get. “Derogatory information may result in the denial of the visa or a request to provide additional information to determine the applicant’s eligibility,” she said.

Lawyers from Seyfarth Shaw LLP—Mia Batista, Belma Burkic, and Julie A. Barnard—also raised concerns in a joint blog post. They said, “Appointment availability may become more limited due to the additional vetting consular officers must perform under the online-presence review.”