The future of the H-1B visa programme still remains uncertain, as government actions and competing proposals in Washington push the system in different directions. Policymakers remain divided on whether to expand, restrict, change, or end the programme.

A March 17, 2026 report by The Dallas Express showed growing debate in the 119th Congress, where several bills targeting the H-1B programme have been introduced. Some proposals, like one from Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, aim to double the annual cap to 130,000, and others, including a bill led by Senator Jim Banks, seek stricter rules such as a $150,000 minimum salary.

At the more extreme end, lawmakers like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and W. Gregory Steube have proposed phasing out or scrapping the programme entirely. Regardless of the range of ideas, none of these measures has cleared either chamber of Congress, leaving the programme’s long-term direction unresolved, The Dallas Express reported.

Wage reforms add pressure

Parallel to legislative efforts, executive branch actions are reshaping the programme. According to a March 31, 2026 report by The Dallas Express, the US Department of Labor has proposed a rule that could raise required wages for H-1B workers by roughly 21% to 33%.

The agency argued in the Federal Register that the move is intended to prevent employers from underpaying foreign workers and disadvantaging US workers. However, critics warn that such increases may exceed market rates and discourage hiring.

Concerns over wage disparities have also been raised in academic and policy research. A policy paper cited by The Dallas Express found that “Most H-1B workers (53.6%) earn less than the median wage paid to native-born workers,” explaining that structural flaws in wage calculations may persist even under stricter rules.

Adding to the shift, President Donald Trump has directed that the H-1B lottery system be modified to favour employers offering higher wages, further tying visa allocation to compensation levels.

Longstanding concerns over misuse and concentration persist

The debate over wages is unfolding alongside broader concerns about the programme’s integrity. A 2008 federal compliance audit found that more than one in ten H-1B visa applications contained fraudulent material, an issue that continues to influence current reform discussions.

Data also indicate a significant concentration of visas among specific nationalities. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data cited by The Dallas Express, around 72% of H-1B visas are granted to Indian nationals, while approximately 12% go to Chinese workers.

In regions such as North Texas, the programme already plays a substantial role in the labour market, with thousands of approvals issued in recent years across industries ranging from private corporations to public universities. Critics argue that such reliance on foreign labour pipelines can undercut domestic wages.

Supporters of the programme continue to emphasise its importance to US businesses. As quoted by The Dallas Express, former Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy argued that it is necessary because “American culture has venerated mediocrity,” suggesting foreign workers better meet industry demands.

However, economic research offers a more complex picture. A February working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research and Harvard economist George J. Borjas, cited by The Dallas Express, found that “On average, H-1B workers earn 16 percent less than comparable natives,” reinforcing concerns about wage competition.

Some lawmakers are attempting to strike a balance. Proposals from Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin aim to tighten wage requirements, strengthen enforcement and limit excessive employer dependence on visa holders, reflecting bipartisan concern over the programme’s structure.

At the same time, others are pushing back against recent restrictions. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman has advocated rolling back measures such as the $100,000 visa fee introduced under a 2025 presidential proclamation by Trump.

Amid the uncertainty, parts of the private sector are already adapting. As reported by The Dallas Express, some firms have begun promoting the O-1A visa, designated for individuals with “Extraordinary Ability” in fields such as science, business and education, as an alternative to the increasingly unpredictable H-1B process.

Programme remains in flux

With multiple reforms moving in conflicting directions and no legislation yet enacted, the H-1B visa programme remains in a state of policy limbo. The combined impact of regulatory changes and congressional action in the coming months is likely to determine whether the system is expanded, tightened or fundamentally restructured in the years ahead.