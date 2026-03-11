Federal prosecutors have accused a Dallas-area visa consulting operation of submitting fraudulent immigration filings for several years. The case, United States v. Murshid et al., involves two men and two business entities allegedly running a long-running scheme to cheat the US immigration system, Dallas Express reported. The alleged fraud targeted work visas and employment-based green cards.

Dallas Visa consulting firm faces Federal fraud charges

The defendants, Abdul Hadi Murshid and Muhammad Salman Nasir, face multiple immigration-related charges. Prosecutors say the pair submitted false visa applications, including for H-1B work visas and employment-based green cards, from January 1, 2018, through May 21, 2025.

The indictment claims: “Murshid, Nasir, and others submitted and caused to be submitted false and fraudulent visa applications, for individuals who were not United States citizens … so the visa seekers could enter and remain in the United States.”

According to the indictment, the defendants “engaged in a scheme to commit visa fraud to enrich themselves and others, and to cause individuals to fraudulently obtain entry into and immigration status in the United States.”

Murshid has pleaded not guilty, and Nasir is represented by attorney Tim Menchu, according to court records, seen by the Dallas Express. The men, along with the business entities, were indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. Federal authorities described the operation as a “large-scale” immigration fraud scheme.

Alleged use of multiple visa programs

Prosecutors allege the defendants exploited several immigration programs, including H-1B visas for temporary high-skilled workers, EB-2 and EB-3 employment-based green cards.

Under the H-1B system, employers must file a Labor Condition Application and then a Form I-129 petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Prosecutors claim some filings contained false information about job offers or foreign worker qualifications.

Several visa seekers referenced in the indictment were from Pakistan, Egypt, India, Nepal, and the United Kingdom. Some filings also sought permanent residency through employer sponsorship.

Citizenship allegation

Murshid also faces a separate allegation regarding his own citizenship application. Prosecutors claim that between May 1, 2015, and November 1, 2018, he falsely obtained US naturalisation. “From on or about May 1, 2015, through on or about November 1, 2018 … defendant Abdul Hadi Murshid … did knowingly procure and obtain and apply for and otherwise attempt to procure and obtain naturalisation and citizenship for himself, to which he was not entitled,” the indictment states. Murshid has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Court filings show Nasir owned a home in Prosper, Texas, valued at roughly $1 million. The federal probe involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the State Department Diplomatic Security Service, and the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General.

Pretrial hearings have already taken place, and attorneys are preparing for the next steps. The final pretrial conference is scheduled for September 4, 2026.