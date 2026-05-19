The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has introduced a stricter rule on how signatures are verified in immigration applications. The change could have a direct impact on H-1B visa holders, green card applicants, and employers sponsoring foreign workers.

The rule, called Signatures on Immigration Benefit Requests, was issued by the US Department of Homeland Security and published in the Federal Register on May 11, 2026. It will come into effect on July 10, 2026, and will apply to all immigration filings submitted from that date onwards. Public comments are open until the same deadline.

USCIS tightens signature rules

Under the updated regulation, USCIS has been given wider authority when reviewing signatures on immigration forms. It can now reject an application immediately if a valid signature is missing. Even more importantly, it can still deny a case later during processing if it finds that the signature is not valid, even if the applicant has already received a receipt notice.

In such cases, USCIS may keep the filing fee and treat the case as fully decided. This means applicants could lose both money and time, and in some situations, even their immigration timeline could be affected.

What counts as a valid signature

The rule is meant to tighten checks around rising cases of unclear or questionable signatures, according to DHS. Acceptable signatures generally include original handwritten signatures, often called wet-ink signatures. Scanned, photocopied, or faxed copies of documents that were originally signed by hand are usually still accepted.

Electronic signatures are allowed only in specific USCIS-approved online filing systems and must follow the instructions given for each form.

What will not be accepted

USCIS has clearly listed signature types that may lead to rejection. These include signatures that are copied and pasted, digitally created images of signatures, stamped signatures, or typed names used instead of real signatures.

Signatures added by someone other than the applicant without proper authorisation are also not valid. This includes signatures done by relatives, staff, or sometimes even representatives if they are not permitted for that specific form.

Which applications are affected

The rule applies across major immigration forms, including Form I-129 for H-1B and other work visas, Form I-140 for immigrant petitions, and Form I-485 for green card applications. It also covers many other employment-based and immigration benefit requests.

Big employers, especially companies that regularly sponsor foreign workers, are expected to feel the biggest impact. They may now need to change how they collect signatures, making sure every document has a fresh, properly signed wet-ink signature.

What employers are being told to do

Experts are especially concerned about cases that have strict deadlines. This includes applications under programs like the H-1B cap system and employer-backed green card processes such as PERM-based I-140 petitions.

In some situations, if a signature issue is discovered much later, even after many months, applicants could lose their entire filing opportunity and have to start over from the beginning.

Lawyers and immigration experts are urging companies to be extra careful with paperwork. Employers are being advised to double-check every signature field before submitting forms, keep proper records of original ink-signed documents, and avoid using signature tools unless they are clearly allowed by USCIS.

They are also being told to carefully follow USCIS instructions for each form and train staff handling immigration filings so that small mistakes do not lead to bigger problems later.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

