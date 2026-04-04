NASA has released stunning high-resolution images of Earth taken from the Orion spacecraft as astronauts on the Artemis II mission continue their journey toward the Moon. The four astronauts, three from the United States and one from Canada, lifted off from Florida on April 1 aboard NASA’s Orion capsule and are on a mission to fly around the Moon and return to Earth.

Sharing the visuals on its official X account, NASA wrote, “Good morning, world! We have spectacular new high-resolution images of our home planet…as our Artemis II astronauts continue their journey to the Moon.”

The images show Earth glowing in shades of blue and brown, with cloud formations and even a green aurora visible from space, offering a rare view of the planet from afar.

What is special about these images?

As per NASA, the photograph was clicked by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman on April 2, 2026, through Orion’s window after a key manoeuvre called as the translunar injection burn, which positioned the spacecraft on its path to the Moon.

Wiseman described the experience to trying to photograph the Moon from Earth stating, “It’s like walking out back at your house, trying to take picture of the moon..trying to take a picture of the Earth,” as quoted by Reuters.

We see our home planet as a whole, lit up in spectacular blues and browns. A green aurora even lights up the atmosphere. That's us, together, watching as our astronauts make their journey to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/6JkKufBgtJ — NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2026

Mission Specialist Christina Koch underlined the level of detail visible from space, noting the coastlines, thunderclouds, rivers, and even the South Pole could be viewed clearly.

How are astronauts capturing these images?

The Artemis II crew is using a mix of devices, including GoPro cameras, professional Nikon cameras, and iPhones, to capture the journey from inside the Orion capsule.

In this image, also taken from the Orion capsule, we see the divide between night and day, known as the terminator, cutting across Earth. Whether awake or dreaming, we're all here on this planet together. pic.twitter.com/NhtD2DjBYQ — NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2026

These images are not visually appealing, but will also assist scientists in observing atmospheric patterns and environmental features from space.

Earth’s night glow clicked from Orion

NASA also shared that some of the new images show Earth lit up by city lights in darkness, while another captures the line between night and day, known as the terminator. Explaining the visuals, it stated, “Even in darkness, we glow,” and noted that two photos taken minutes apart by Reid Wiseman looked very different because of camera settings, with one bringing in more reflected light and the other highlighting the planet’s nighttime glow.

NASA is also expected to release more visuals later in the mission, including a potential “Earthrise” type image similar to the iconic photograph which was taken during the Apollo era.

Where has the mission reached so far?

As per the latest updates from NASA, the astronauts were already about 90,000 miles away from Earth within the first couple of days and steadily advancing toward the Moon.

The four-member crew, three Americans and one Canadian, will travel around the Moon and return without landing, marking the first human lunar mission since 1972.

The mission is part of NASA’s broader Artemis programme, which aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon and prepare for future deep-space exploration.

What challenges have astronauts faced until now?

Despite a largely smooth mission, minor issues have taken place. A temporary glitch in the spacecraft’s toilet system and initial problems with onboard email access, both of which were later solved.

NASA said the pictures remind people that “we see our home planet as whole…that’s us, together”.