US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to the US Congress on Saturday, claiming that the US Department of Justice has released all files in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The latest development in the controversial case involving the deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein and the high-profile connections he maintained before he was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 has fuelled another wave of backlash and uproar in the US.

Through the letter in question, the Bondi and Blanche addressed release of all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department,” signalling to the additional revelations of over 3 million pages related to the Epstein scandal on the official government website on January 30, 2026 (US time).

Epstein Files vs Epstein List confusion erupts on X: Viral posts

Therein, the duo dropped a hefty list consisting of hundreds of names that appear in the Epstein Files in a “wide variety of contexts.” They foregrounded that it includes those who had “extensive direct email contact” with the financier or his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein.

However, a significant number of netizens online are conflating this lengthy list with the so-called ‘Epstein List’ or ‘Epstein client list.’ Over the weekend, as initial reports related to Bondi and Blanche’s letter spread like wildfire on the Internet, posts saying “All Epstein Files Released” went viral on X. The focus inevitably shifted to the hundreds of names listed at the end of the official document.

Although these simply referred to who all was mentioned in some or the other capacity on the DOJ website’s ‘Epstein Library,’ many X users misinterpreted it as being the ‘Epstein list.’

"These lists are not "client lists" or proof of wrongdoing—they're indexes of people referenced in any capacity, often with context like victims, employees, witnesses, acquaintances, or tangential contacts. Many high-profile names (politicians, celebrities, business…

Given Epstein’s massive social circle including politicians and A-list celebrities in the past, years-old conspiracy theories have backed speculations that the late billionaire maintained a list of clients to whom he trafficked underage girls. Over the years, many have believed that Epstein even used the informally-titled list to blackmail those in power, in turn, inciting theories that challenge the official ruling that he died by suicide.

An X user commented, “So this is the big “Epstein list” release we’ve all been waiting for? A compilation of names merely *mentioned* in filings—victims, witnesses, random press references, the works. Not a client list. No smoking guns… Bigger picture: Epstein thrived because the powerful protected him (or looked away)….Transparency is nice. Accountability would be nicer.”

Another comment said, ‘THERE IS NO “CLIENT LIST.” There never was. DOJ does not generate such lists. You people have been duped.”

Is there an Epstein client list?

As for whether an actual ‘Epstein list’ exists or not, Ghislaine Maxwell pointed towards the negative last year.

According to transcripts the DOJ made public last year, Blanche outrightly asked Maxwell, “So there’s been a lot of conversations about whether Mr Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew. Like a, it’s called a black book or a client list or a list. Did you know of the existence of any such list?”

Maxwell, on her part, replied at the time, “…there is no list that I am aware of. I’ve never, at any time, at least during the period of time when I was – present.”

What was in Pam Bondi’s letter to the US Congress?

Dated February 14, 2026 (US time), the letter sent from the Office of the Deputy Attorney General was addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin.

With the subject line “Epstein Files Transparency Act -Section 3 Report to Congress,” Pam Bondi’s letter issued a detailed report listing: “(1) All categories of records released and withheld; (2) a summary of redactions made, including legal basis; and (3) a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials.”

And so, the records, communications and names listed in all the Epstein Files released as of January 30, include those related to:

Epstein’s investigations, prosecutions, or custodial matter

Maxwell

Flight logs or travel records

People, including government officials referenced in connection with Epstein’s criminal activities, civil settlements, immunity or plea agreements, or investigatory proceeding

Entities with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks

Immunity deals, non-prosecution agreements, plea bargains, or sealed agreements involving Epstein or his associates

Internal DOJ communications, including emails, meeting notes, memos etc

All communications, memoranda, directives, logs, or metadata concerning the destruction, deletion, alteration, misplacement, or concealment of documents, recordings, or electronic data related to Epstein, his associates, his detention and death, or any investigative files

Documentation of Epstein’s detention or death, including incident reports, witness interviews, medical examiner files, autopsy reports, and written records detailing the circumstances and cause of death.

The letter also foregrounds that no records were withheld or redacted “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

All important names listed in Epstein Files

The “List of AII Government Officials and Politically Exposed Persons” section of Bondi’s letter drops hundreds of names of those who are or were a government official or politically exposed person; and their name appears in the files at least once.

Full list of names in the Epstein Files:

Acosta, Alexander

Allred, Gloria

Assange, Julian

Babino, Vincent

Bannon, Steve

Becerra, Xavier

Beyonce

Biden, Hunter

Birger, Laura

Black, Leon

Blinken, Antony

Bondi, Pam

Book, Lauren

Boyd, Stephen E.

Brennan, John

Buckley, Sean

Bush, George W.

Calk, Stephen

Carper, Tom

Cher

Clinton, Bill

Clooney, George

Colleran, Brian

Comey, Maureen

Cosby, Bill

Dershowitz, Alan

Diller, Barry

Dupont, Kathleen

Eisenberg, John

Emmanuel, Rahm

Feinberg, Stephen

Flynn, Michael

Friedland, Edward

Gates, Bil|

Giuliani, Rudy

Haley, Nikki

Hatch, Orin

Higgins, Tony

Holder, Eric

Hosenball, Mark

Huckabee, Sarah

Iveagh, Clare

Jarecki, Henry

Adelson, Miriam

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Audrey, Strauss

Baldwin, Alec

Barak, Ehud

Belohlavek, Lanna

Bezos, Jeff

Biden, Jill

Bistricer, David

Blair, Tony

Boies, David

Bongino, Dan

Booker, Cory

Bradshaw, Ric

Brockman, John

Bull, Gerald

Bush, Jeb

Capone, Russell

Castro, Fidel

Chomsky, Noam

Clinton, Chelsea

Cobain, Kurt

Collins, Linda

Conway, George

Daza, Omar

Desantis, Ron

Donahue, Phil

Economou, George

Elizabeth II

Epstein, Jeffrey

Ferguson, Sarah

Foley, Mark

Frost, Phillip

Gates, Melinda

Goldman, Dan

Harris, Kamala

Hawk, Rony

Ho, Stanley

Horowitz, Andreesen

Hoyer, Steny

Hutner, Florence

Jackson, Michael

Jay-Z

Allen, Woody

Arthur Edward Rory Guinness

Avakian, Stephanie

Band, Doug

Barr, William

Berman, Geoffrey

Biden, Ashley

Biden, Joe

Bistricer, Marc

Blanche, Todd

Bolton, John

Bono

Bowdich, David

Branson, Richard

Brunel, Jean Luc

Bush Jr., George

Byrne, Patrick

Carlson, Tucker

Cheney, Dick

Clayton, Jay

Clinton, Hillary

Cohen, Michael

Comey, James

Copperfield, David

De Niro, Robert

Diana, Princess of Wales

Donaleski, Rebekah

Egauger, Michael

Ellison, Keith

Erben, Germann

Filip, Mark

Fortelni, Marius

Garland, Merrick

Geithner, Timothy

Graham, Lindsey

Harrish, Joshua

Heiss, Howard

Hoffman, Reid

Horowitz, Michael

Huckabee, Mike

Inge Rokke, Kjell

Jagger, Mick

Jayapal, Pramila

Jeffries, Hakeem

Joplin, Janis

Kennedy Jr., Robert F.

Kline, Carl

Kushner, Jared

Lefkowitz, Jay

Lew, Jack

Johnson, Hank

Kasich, John

Kerry, John

Krisher, Barry

Kyl, Jon

Lofgren, Zoe

Lord Robert May

Massie, Thomas

Mook, William

Nadler, Jerry

Schenberg, Janis

Schumer, Amy

Sessions, Jeff

Shappert, Gretchen

Snowden, Edward

Stabenow, Debbie

Starr, Kenneth

Stordalen, Petter

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Lefroy, Jeremy

Maxwell, Ghislaine

Reiter, Michael

Rogers, Matthew

Ross, Diana

Routch, Timothy

Rubenstein, Howard

Scanlon, Mary Gay

Schiff, Adam

Schumer, Chuck

Lewinsky, Monica

Lonergan, Jessica

Lutnick, Howard

Mandelson, Peter

Markey, Ed

McCain, John

Menendez, Robert

Milken, Michael

Monaco, Lisa

Moskowitz, Jared

Murdoch, Rupert

Napolitano, Janet

Newsom, Gavin

Ocasio Cortez, Alexandria

Papapetru, Sophia

Paul, Ron

Pence, Mike

Plaskett, Stacey

Pomerantz, Lara

Pope, Susan

Presley, Lisa Marie

Pritzker, JB

Raskin, Jamie

Readler, Chad

Rice, Susan

Roos, Nicolas

Mace, Nancy

Margolin, James

May, Theresa

Meadows, Mark

Milikowski, Nathan

Moe, Alison

Mulvaney, Mick

Netanyahu, Benjamin

Obama, Michelle

Oz, Mehmet

Patel, Kash

Pelosi, Nancy

Phelan, John

Podesta, Tony

Pope John Paul II

Presley, Elvis

Prince Philip

Quayle, Dan

Ratner, Brett

Recarey, Joseph

Reynolds, Tom

Rod-Larsen, Terje

Romney, Mitt

Rosenstein, Rod

Roth, John

Rowan, Marc

Ruemmler, Kathy

Sasse, Ben

Scott, Tim

Ryan, Paul

Sekulow, Jay

Shamir, Yitzhak

Shea, Timothy

Soros, Alex

Spitzer, Eliot

Staley, Jes

Stoltenberg, Jens

Straub, Glenn

Summers, Larry

Spacey, Kevin

Jones, Alex

Kendall Rowlands, John

Khanna, Ro

Kudlow, Larry

Lady Victoria Hervey

Leo, Leonard

Lieu, Ted

Lorber, Howard

Lynch, Loretta

Mao, Coreen

Markle, Meghan

Maxwell, Robert

McFarland, Nicole

Milano, Alyssa

Mnuchin, Steve

Monroe, Marilyn

Mueller III, Robert s.

Musk, Elon

Nassar, Larry

Obama, Barack

O’Donnell, Rosie

Reno, Janet

Parker, Daniel

Pecorino, Joseph

Pestana, Diego

Plourde, Lee

Pompeo, Mike

Power, Samantha

Prince Harry, Duke ofSussex

Pritzker, Thomas

Ratcliffe, John

Reagan, Ronald

Richardson, Bill

Rohrbach, Andrew

Rosen, Jeffrey

Rossmiller, Alexander

Rove, Karl

Rubio, Marco

Salinger, Pierre

Scarola, John

Schlaff, Martin

Schwarzman, Stephen

Senatore, Adrienne

Shapiro, Ben

Siad, Daniel

Soros, George

Springsteen, Bruce

Starmer, Keir

Stordalen, Gunhild

Streisand, Barbara

Swalwell, Eric

Sweeney Jr., William

Thicl, Peter

Trump, Ivanka

Vance, JD

Warsh, Kevin

Williams, Damian

Wyden, Ron

Zucker, Jeff

Taylor Green, Marjorie

Thomas-Jacobs, Carol

Trump, Melania

Villafana, Marie

Wexner, Abigail

Wolff, Michael

Yung, Mark

Zuckerberg, Mark

Thatcher, Margaret

Trump, Donald

Tucker, Chris

Walker, Richard

Wexner, Les

Woodward, Stanley

Zampolli, Paolo



