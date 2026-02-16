US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to the US Congress on Saturday, claiming that the US Department of Justice has released all files in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The latest development in the controversial case involving the deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein and the high-profile connections he maintained before he was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 has fuelled another wave of backlash and uproar in the US.
Through the letter in question, the Bondi and Blanche addressed release of all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department,” signalling to the additional revelations of over 3 million pages related to the Epstein scandal on the official government website on January 30, 2026 (US time).
Epstein Files vs Epstein List confusion erupts on X: Viral posts
Therein, the duo dropped a hefty list consisting of hundreds of names that appear in the Epstein Files in a “wide variety of contexts.” They foregrounded that it includes those who had “extensive direct email contact” with the financier or his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein.
However, a significant number of netizens online are conflating this lengthy list with the so-called ‘Epstein List’ or ‘Epstein client list.’ Over the weekend, as initial reports related to Bondi and Blanche’s letter spread like wildfire on the Internet, posts saying “All Epstein Files Released” went viral on X. The focus inevitably shifted to the hundreds of names listed at the end of the official document.
Although these simply referred to who all was mentioned in some or the other capacity on the DOJ website’s ‘Epstein Library,’ many X users misinterpreted it as being the ‘Epstein list.’
for clarity—
"These lists are not "client lists" or proof of wrongdoing—they're indexes of people referenced in any capacity, often with context like victims, employees, witnesses, acquaintances, or tangential contacts. Many high-profile names (politicians, celebrities, business…
Given Epstein’s massive social circle including politicians and A-list celebrities in the past, years-old conspiracy theories have backed speculations that the late billionaire maintained a list of clients to whom he trafficked underage girls. Over the years, many have believed that Epstein even used the informally-titled list to blackmail those in power, in turn, inciting theories that challenge the official ruling that he died by suicide.
An X user commented, “So this is the big “Epstein list” release we’ve all been waiting for? A compilation of names merely *mentioned* in filings—victims, witnesses, random press references, the works. Not a client list. No smoking guns… Bigger picture: Epstein thrived because the powerful protected him (or looked away)….Transparency is nice. Accountability would be nicer.”
Another comment said, ‘THERE IS NO “CLIENT LIST.” There never was. DOJ does not generate such lists. You people have been duped.”
Is there an Epstein client list?
As for whether an actual ‘Epstein list’ exists or not, Ghislaine Maxwell pointed towards the negative last year.
According to transcripts the DOJ made public last year, Blanche outrightly asked Maxwell, “So there’s been a lot of conversations about whether Mr Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew. Like a, it’s called a black book or a client list or a list. Did you know of the existence of any such list?”
Maxwell, on her part, replied at the time, “…there is no list that I am aware of. I’ve never, at any time, at least during the period of time when I was – present.”
What was in Pam Bondi’s letter to the US Congress?
Dated February 14, 2026 (US time), the letter sent from the Office of the Deputy Attorney General was addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin.
Guys, this list isn't the Epstein Clients. It's highly misleading.
There are congressional records, news articles, text messages in these files.
Example. If someone shared a news article to Epstein that mentions someone that name is in this list.
As much as I despise MTG…
With the subject line “Epstein Files Transparency Act -Section 3 Report to Congress,” Pam Bondi’s letter issued a detailed report listing: “(1) All categories of records released and withheld; (2) a summary of redactions made, including legal basis; and (3) a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials.”
And so, the records, communications and names listed in all the Epstein Files released as of January 30, include those related to:
- Epstein’s investigations, prosecutions, or custodial matter
- Maxwell
- Flight logs or travel records
- People, including government officials referenced in connection with Epstein’s criminal activities, civil settlements, immunity or plea agreements, or investigatory proceeding
- Entities with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks
- Immunity deals, non-prosecution agreements, plea bargains, or sealed agreements involving Epstein or his associates
- Internal DOJ communications, including emails, meeting notes, memos etc
- All communications, memoranda, directives, logs, or metadata concerning the destruction, deletion, alteration, misplacement, or concealment of documents, recordings, or electronic data related to Epstein, his associates, his detention and death, or any investigative files
- Documentation of Epstein’s detention or death, including incident reports, witness interviews, medical examiner files, autopsy reports, and written records detailing the circumstances and cause of death.
The letter also foregrounds that no records were withheld or redacted “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”
All important names listed in Epstein Files
The “List of AII Government Officials and Politically Exposed Persons” section of Bondi’s letter drops hundreds of names of those who are or were a government official or politically exposed person; and their name appears in the files at least once.
Full list of names in the Epstein Files:
