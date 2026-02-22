An India-origin motel owner was arrested in Springfield Township, Ohio, earlier this month. His arrest was linked to authorities’ prior search of his establishment in connection with a report about a woman being in danger and being held in the area without against her will.

The investigation ultimately led officers with the Springfield Township Police Department to the Office Motel. However, cops claims to have encountered what they described as a lack of cooperation from the motel management’s side.

Motel owner Dipak Kumar Patel, 64, was subsequently accused of hindering the authorities’ investigation by altering official business records that reflected details of the guests currently staying at the motel.

Indian-origin motel owner’s Ohio establishment in focus

In an official release earlier this month, local US authorities revealed responding to a caller’s report about a woman being held against her will in the Picton Parkway Industrial Park area on the night of February 3. The caller had further reported that the woman was being restrained by a man identified as Raymond Fox.

After Springfield Township Police Department officers searched the park and initially failed to locate the woman, they discovered more information suggesting that the victim may have been staying at the Office Motel.

Cops ultimately conducted surveillance at the property owned by the Indian-origin motel owner and successfully located the woman in question on the motel ground with Fox, as per local US news reports.

With an active arrest warrant against his name, Fox was eventually taken into custody. Although serious criminal allegations against Fox are still under probe, officers’ attention soon turned to the motel owner.

As per the police’s revelations cited in the local report by CNBC affiliate WKYC, motel owner Dipak Kumar Patel altered the guest list to omit mentions of the woman’s presence. He was also accused of failure to accurately disclose the number of occupied rooms while officers were on scene. Authorities asserted that his alleged actions laid additional obstacles in their investigation.

Indian-origin motel owner Dipak Kumar Patel arrested

The 64-year-old Ohio motel owner was ultimately arrested in the first week of February, and taken to Summit County Jail. He was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with records.

A body camera footage of Patel’s arrest was shared in a Facebook post by the Springfield Township Police Department.



