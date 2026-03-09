2026 United States midterm primaries are unfolding under the shadow of President Donald Trump and his triumphant return to the White House after the 2024 election. Just two years into his second term, the primaries are shaping up to be a major political test for both Republicans and Democrats.

The contests will determine candidates for 35 Senate seats, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 36 governorships and thousands of state-level positions. The winners of these primaries will face off in the mid-term general election scheduled for November 3, making the months-long primary season a crucial stage in shaping the country’s political future.

Republicans are aiming to defend their narrow congressional majorities and continue advancing Trump’s agenda on immigration, energy and trade. Democrats, meanwhile, see the midterms as an opportunity to regain control of Congress and challenge the president’s policies.

Early contests set the tone

The primary season began on March 3 with elections in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas. These early races immediately drew national attention as they offered the first glimpse of voter sentiment two years into Trump’s second presidency.

Texas produced one of the most closely watched contests. In the Republican Senate primary, incumbent Senator John Cornyn narrowly led Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with 41.9 percent of the vote to Paxton’s 40.7 percent. Because neither candidate crossed the required threshold, the race will head to a runoff on May 26.

The contest showed divisions within the Republican Party. Cornyn represents the party’s traditional leadership wing, but Paxton has strong backing from many of Trump’s allies and the MAGA base.

Democratic strategy and emerging candidates

On the Democratic side in Texas, State Representative James Talarico secured the party’s Senate nomination after defeating several rivals in the primary. Talarico ran as a pragmatic candidate who could appeal to moderates, independents and Latino voters.

House races in Texas have also attracted attention. In Houston’s 7th Congressional District, Democratic Representative Lizzie Pannill Fletcher held her ground in the primary. Republicans are targeting several districts along the border with large Hispanic populations, though early polling shows support for the GOP in some of those areas may be weakening.

Key races in North Carolina and Arkansas

North Carolina has emerged as another early battleground, particularly in House races. Republicans are targeting multiple districts after recent redistricting changes. The party hopes to flip seats in the 6th and 13th congressional districts.

Republican candidates such as Addison McDowell have gained traction against Democratic incumbents, focusing their campaigns on issues like inflation and immigration.

In Arkansas, the political landscape appears far more settled. Republicans maintained firm control of the state’s congressional delegation, with incumbents such as Rick Crawford facing little serious opposition in the primaries.

Peak season in June

The primary calendar intensifies in June, when several large and politically influential states hold their elections. California’s top-two primary on June 2 is expected to draw millions of voters and could shape the balance of power in the House.

Governors’ races will also become major battlegrounds during this period. States such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are expected to see heated contests, with candidates aligned with Trump challenging more moderate Republicans in some races.

These contests will also test the strength of Trump’s endorsements within the Republican Party as well as the ability of Democrats to mobilise voters ahead of the general election.

Late-summer primaries and final battles

As the summer progresses, additional primaries in states like Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin will further clarify the political map. These contests will help determine which party enters the final stretch toward the November election with momentum.

The primary season concludes in September with contests in states such as Massachusetts and Delaware, finalising the list of candidates for the nationwide vote in November.

Although Republicans currently hold narrow control of Congress, Democrats believe the midterm environment could work in their favor. Early polling in March shows the party holding a modest national advantage in the congressional generic ballot.

Some surveys place Democrats ahead by roughly five percentage points, raising hopes that the party could gain more than 20 seats in the House and reclaim the majority.

Another notable trend is the growing number of women candidates in Democratic primaries. More than 100 women are contesting House races across the country, including candidates such as Leticia Gutierrez and Laura Jones.

Republicans remain confident about holding Senate seats in conservative states such as Ohio and Montana, where Trump’s popularity remains strong.

However, internal divisions between establishment Republicans and candidates aligned closely with Trump’s political movement could shape several primaries and influence the party’s chances in the general election.

Full 2026 US primary election calendar

The 2026 primary elections will take place across the United States between March and September.

The first contests were held on March 3 in Arkansas, North Carolina and Texas. Mississippi follows on March 10, and Illinois holds its primary on March 17.

The next major round of contests comes in May. Ohio and Indiana vote on May 5, followed by West Virginia on May 12. Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia hold primaries on May 19, while Louisiana votes on May 16.

June is the busiest month in the primary calendar. California, Iowa, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Montana all vote on June 2. Maine, North Dakota and South Carolina follow on June 9. Oklahoma holds its primary on June 16, while Maryland and New York vote on June 23. Colorado’s primary is scheduled for June 30.

The summer continues with Arizona voting on July 21. Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington hold primaries on August 4. Tennessee follows on August 6. Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin vote on August 11, while Alaska, Wyoming and Florida hold primaries on August 18.

The final contests take place in September, with Massachusetts voting on September 1 and Delaware closing the primary season on September 15.