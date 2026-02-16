Management studies remains one of the most sought-after courses in the world, and the Financial Times 2026 Global MBA Ranking arrives at a moment when the value of an MBA is being questioned more than ever. Rising tuition costs, uneven hiring markets and pressure on post-degree salaries have led many prospective students to question whether the investment still pays off.

However, the latest data shows that regardless of these concerns, US business schools continue to dominate global management education, both at the very top and across the breadth of the rankings.

The FT ranking comes at a time when inflation-adjusted salaries outside the US and Canada have fallen over the past decade, even as the real cost of an MBA has also declined. Some graduates, including those from leading business schools, have struggled to find jobs over the past year amid a patchy global employment market.

Still, the MBA experience remains highly valued by those who have completed it. In a separate survey of 1,152 alumni of all ages from business schools worldwide, 83 per cent said they rated their MBA or executive MBA “highly” or “very highly”.

This additional survey was conducted by the FT in conjunction with ZHAW School of Management and Law and Beta Gamma Sigma, an honours society for high-performing students. Satisfaction among MBA and EMBA graduates was higher than among alumni of undergraduate business degrees or pre-experience master’s programmes.

MIT Sloan takes the global top spot

For the first time, MIT Sloan School of Management has topped the FT’s Global MBA Ranking, overtaking long-standing rivals such as Insead and Wharton. The rise of MIT Sloan shows a growing focus among students on technology and artificial intelligence, as they prepare for disruption across industries and workplaces. MIT alumni reported the third-highest average salary three years after graduation, at $245,991, adjusted for purchasing power parity and sectoral differences.

Salary power at the elite US schools

Though MIT Sloan leads the overall ranking, Harvard Business School reported the highest salary in the entire ranking, with graduates earning an average of $259,874 three years after completing their MBA. Wharton School, part of the University of Pennsylvania, ranked third globally and reported an average salary of $246,813.

Other elite US schools continue to anchor the global top tier. University of Chicago Booth School of Business, ranked 20th, reported an average salary of $231,939, reinforcing the country’s strength in finance, consulting and general management roles.

Depth beyond the top rankings

The dominance of US schools is not limited to the top five or ten. A strong cluster of American institutions appears across the top 25 global ranks, with post-MBA salaries consistently above $200,000. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, ranked ninth, reported $220,903, while Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, ranked 11th, posted $219,821.

Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management ranked 15th with $204,930,and Duke Fuqua School of Business, Yale School of Management, and Darden School of Business all reported salaries in the narrow range of $209,000 to $212,000.

Strong ranking in the middle of the table

Even outside the top 25, US schools continue to show robust earning outcomes. NYU Stern School of Business, ranked 23rd, reported an average salary of $210,675, while Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, ranked 26th, delivered $211,074, one of the strongest salary results relative to ranking position.

In the next tier, UCLA Anderson School of Management and Ross School of Business reported salaries close to $195,000. Schools such as Rice Jones Graduate School of Business, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Tepper School of Business, and McCombs School of Business continue to attract candidates seeking strong corporate placements, with salaries largely clustered between $180,000 and $195,000.

Lower-ranked US programmes remain relevant for students prioritising cost, geography or specific industries. Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech reported $171,740, while Foster School of Business and USC Marshall School of Business both reported salaries close to $190,000.

Schools such as McDonough School of Business, Owen Graduate School of Management, Goizueta Business School, and Mendoza College of Business continue to deliver steady outcomes, while institutions like Questrom School of Business and Broad College of Business remain popular for analytics, finance and operations roles.

At the lower end of the US list, schools including Jindal School of Management, Katz Graduate School of Business, Gabelli School of Business, Marriott School of Business, and Hult International Business School continue to serve candidates seeking regional networks or global mobility, even as salary outcomes taper off.