He has always stood out, sometimes admired, sometimes criticised, but rarely ignored. Now, after winning the Republican primary on May 5, 2026, Indian-origin businessman-turned US politician Vivek Ramaswamy is stepping into what could be the most important chapter of his life.

Vivek Ramaswamy: From Kerala roots to Ohio’s big political moment

Every political journey has a starting point, and for Ramaswamy, that story begins long before Ohio, in Kerala. He was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Tamil parents from Palakkad. His father, Vadakanchery Ganapathy Ramaswamy, worked as an engineer at General Electric. His mother, Geetha Ramaswamy, built her career as a psychiatrist after studying medicine in India.

They were part of a wave of Indian professionals who moved to the US in the 1970s, not empty-handed, but with degrees, ambition and a strong belief in hard work. Their roots trace back to Palakkad in Kerala, where the family had an ancestral home.

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Growing up in Ohio, Ramaswamy lived between two worlds. At home, there were strong Hindu traditions, and regular visits to a temple in Dayton. Outside, it was the everyday life of the American Midwest. That blend would go on to shape how he sees the world, and later, how he speaks about America.

A standout student who did things his own way

Growing up, Ramaswamy wasn’t just good at studies, he stood out in almost everything he did. He studied at St. Xavier High School, where he graduated as valedictorian. He was also a nationally ranked junior tennis player.

At Harvard University, he studied biology and graduated with top honours in 2007. He was part of Phi Beta Kappa and even led the Harvard Political Union.

But he wasn’t just about academics. He performed Eminem covers and even created libertarian-style rap under the name “Da Vek.” He liked being different, and he didn’t shy away from it.

Later, he went to Yale University for law school, where he met his future wife, Apoorva Tewari. Before finishing law, he had already made serious money working at a hedge fund, about $7 million in seven years.

Building Big: The Billion-dollar business phase

In 2014, at just 29, he started Roivant Sciences. The idea was simple but bold, pick up drug projects that big companies had dropped, develop them efficiently, and bring them back to life. It worked.

By April 2026, Forbes estimated his net worth at $2.5 billion. Further, Ramaswamy also started Strive Asset Management, pushing an “anti-woke” approach to investing. That thinking would soon spill over into politics.

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A shift towards politics

For someone now so deeply involved in politics, Ramaswamy says he wasn’t always interested in it. That changed around 2020. He began speaking out about how politics was affecting corporate America. In 2021, he stepped down as CEO and wrote his book, Woke, Inc.

The book argued that companies were using social justice more as a branding tool than a genuine belief. It went well with the conservative audiences and made him a known name. From there, his entry into politics felt almost natural.

The 2024 Presidential run that made him a known face

In 2023, he entered the race for the Republican presidential nomination. At his campaign launch, he spoke of a “national identity crisis,” blaming it on left-wing ideas replacing “faith, patriotism and hard work” with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.”

After finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses in January, he dropped out and endorsed Trump. He didn’t step away quietly, instead, he became one of Trump’s visible supporters. Many felt he was too close in style to Donald Trump.

A short and turbulent Washington chapter

After Trump’s 2024 win, Ramaswamy took on a new role, co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk. But things didn’t go smoothly. There were internal tensions. Some people felt he wasn’t fully involved. Others disagreed with his positions, especially his support for H-1B visas, which upset parts of Trump’s base.

Things got worse after he wrote a piece criticising a “culture of mediocrity” in the US. Many people, even those who agreed with him on policy, didn’t like the tone. By the time Trump’s inauguration day came, his exit seemed clear. That same day, Trump backed him for governor of Ohio.

Turning back to Ohio

In February 2025, Ramaswamy officially entered the Ohio governor’s race. Trump backed him strongly, saying: “Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio… and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

Support also came from Musk. Soon after, the Ohio Republican Party endorsed him, and his main rival, Dave Yost, stepped aside. The primary never really became a tight race. He went on to defeat Casey Putsch, whose campaign mostly played out online and sometimes focused on Ramaswamy’s Indian heritage.

The big win: May 5, 2026

“I’m proud to officially say that today it is our pleasure to become the Republican nominee for the governor of Ohio,” Ramaswamy said during his victory speech. He added, “I believe we have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio… we are already the best in the Midwest.”

Even Vice President JD Vance showed support, travelling to vote for him. Ramaswamy has raised $25 million and put in another $25 million of his own money, making this one of the most expensive races in Ohio’s history.

What supporters and critics are saying

Reactions to him have always been strong, on both sides. Outgoing governor Mike DeWine praised him, saying, “Ohio is winning new business projects… and Vivek will keep the momentum going.”

On the other side, Democratic candidate Amy Acton criticised him, saying, “Do you know who Ohioans can’t trust? … that guy who flies around Ohio in his corporate jet because he can’t be bothered to drive.” The Democratic Governors Association also criticised him, calling him “an out-of-touch presidential also-ran.”

What lies ahead

The real test is still to come. Ramaswamy will face Acton in November, and early polls suggest it could be very close. Some surveys show just a one-point gap. Others even show Acton slightly ahead. The Cook Political Report has already shifted the race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.”

Ramaswamy has promised big changes, lowering costs, improving education, and getting tougher on repeat offenders. He has also talked about merging some colleges and universities.