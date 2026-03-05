Over the past two decades, the US has conducted a wide range of military operations across different regions, from full-scale wars to targeted raids and airstrikes.

These interventions have often been justified by Washington as efforts to combat terrorism, counter hostile regimes, or protect its strategic interests. Recent strikes linked to rising tensions with Iran have once again drawn attention to the scale and variety of US military actions abroad. Here’s a look at five major operations undertaken by the US military over the years.

Maduro’s capture marked beginning of 2026

US military’s raid in Venezuela to capture embattled leader Nicolás Maduro marked the beginning of American operations this year. On January 3, US special operations forces launched a raid in Caracas that also resulted in the capture of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores.

US’ operation against ISIS last December

In December 2025, the United States Central Command launched Operation Hawkeye Strike, a large-scale air and artillery campaign aimed at ISIS infrastructure in Syria. The operation was carried out after an attack earlier that month near Palmyra killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter. The strikes targeted militant positions, weapons depots, and logistical networks linked to the group.

US and partner forces, including Jordanian aircraft, struck more than 70 ISIS targets across central Syria using over 100 precision munitions. The strikes targeted weapons depots, training camps, command centres, and logistical hubs associated with the militant group.

US B-2 bomber strikes on Iranian nuke facilities

In June last year, the US carried out a major strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

During the mission, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers launched from Whiteman Air Force Base targeted three key Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, using GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, powerful bunker-busting bombs designed to destroy deeply buried sites. The operation also involved submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, which struck additional targets during the attack.

US’ war in Afghanistan from 2001-2021

The longest war in US history began in October 2001 in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Leading an international coalition, the United States invaded Afghanistan with the aim of dismantling al-Qaeda and ousting the Taliban government that had provided safe haven to the group.

US-backed forces rapidly overthrew the Taliban regime, but the conflict soon evolved into a prolonged insurgency that stretched on for nearly two decades.

The war formally ended in 2021 when US troops withdrew from Afghanistan, paving the way for the Taliban to regain power and bringing an end to the American-backed Afghan government.

Iraq war

Another major US military intervention began in Iraq in March 2003. The US, along with allied forces, launched an invasion after issuing an ultimatum to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein to step down from power.

Coalition forces quickly defeated Iraq’s military and toppled Hussein’s regime. However, the subsequent occupation led to years of insurgency, violence, and sectarian conflict across the country.